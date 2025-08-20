Megawati’s absence on Independence Day highlights distance with Jokowi

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri salutes the Red-and-White Flag during an Independence Day ceremony on Aug. 17 at party headquarters in Jakarta. Megawati, a former president, decided to forego the Independence Day ceremony at the Merdeka Palace to attend one held by her party. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Rather than attending the Independence Day celebration at the Merdeka Palace on Aug. 17, former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri opted to attend a ceremony held by party members in its headquarters in Jakarta.

T he absence of former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri during the country’s Independence Day celebration has fueled speculation of her growing distance with fellow former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who was expelled from the party last year.

Megawati did not attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Independence Day at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta on Sunday. She was the only living former president to not appear at the palace, as Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono sat next to President Prabowo Subianto during the ceremony.

Also attending Sunday’s ceremony were all living former vice presidents, namely Try Sutrisno, Boediono, Jusuf Kalla and Ma’ruf Amin.

The nationalist party chair also did not attend the annual People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Friday, when Prabowo delivered his first State of the Nation Address.

But Megawati came to the State Palace on Saturday to officiate this year’s national flag-hoisting (Paskibraka) squad as head of the Agency for the Implementation of the State Ideology Pancasila’s (BPIP) steering committee. She reportedly relayed a message and greeting for Prabowo through State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi on the sidelines of the officiating ceremony.

Being invited as a former president to both events, Megawati’s absence raised eyebrows over her intention of missing both state agendas.