TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight
Immigration downplays report of IDF-linked investors in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight
Immigration downplays report of IDF-linked investors in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Megawati’s absence on Independence Day highlights distance with Jokowi

Rather than attending the Independence Day celebration at the Merdeka Palace on Aug. 17, former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri opted to attend a ceremony held by party members in its headquarters in Jakarta.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 20, 2025 Published on Aug. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-08-19T19:16:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri salutes the Red-and-White Flag during an Independence Day ceremony on Aug. 17 at party headquarters in Jakarta. Megawati, a former president, decided to forego the Independence Day ceremony at the Merdeka Palace to attend one held by her party. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri salutes the Red-and-White Flag during an Independence Day ceremony on Aug. 17 at party headquarters in Jakarta. Megawati, a former president, decided to forego the Independence Day ceremony at the Merdeka Palace to attend one held by her party. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

T

he absence of former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri during the country’s Independence Day celebration has fueled speculation of her growing distance with fellow former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who was expelled from the party last year.

Megawati did not attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Independence Day at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta on Sunday. She was the only living former president to not appear at the palace, as Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono sat next to President Prabowo Subianto during the ceremony.

Also attending Sunday’s ceremony were all living former vice presidents, namely Try Sutrisno, Boediono, Jusuf Kalla and Ma’ruf Amin.

The nationalist party chair also did not attend the annual People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Friday, when Prabowo delivered his first State of the Nation Address.

But Megawati came to the State Palace on Saturday to officiate this year’s national flag-hoisting (Paskibraka) squad as head of the Agency for the Implementation of the State Ideology Pancasila’s (BPIP) steering committee. She reportedly relayed a message and greeting for Prabowo through State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi on the sidelines of the officiating ceremony.

Read also: Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Being invited as a former president to both events, Megawati’s absence raised eyebrows over her intention of missing both state agendas.

Popular

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

Related Articles

Hasto returns as PDI-P secretary-general after presidential pardon

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade

The truth will set and keep Indonesia free

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

Related Article

Hasto returns as PDI-P secretary-general after presidential pardon

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade

The truth will set and keep Indonesia free

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

Popular

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former House of Representatives speaker and Golkar Party chairman Setya Novanto sits in the courtroom on April 24, 2018, during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Setya, once among Indonesia's most influential politicians, was accused of taking millions in kickbacks and bribes linked to the issuance of e-IDs.
Politics

Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri salutes the Red-and-White Flag during an Independence Day ceremony on Aug. 17 at party headquarters in Jakarta. Megawati, a former president, decided to forego the Independence Day ceremony at the Merdeka Palace to attend one held by her party.
Politics

Megawati’s absence on Independence Day highlights distance with Jokowi
Democracy at work: Workers at a polling station in Jakarta check voters' administrative details on Nov. 27 before people cast their ballots in the 2024 regional head elections, which was conducted simultaneously for the first time across 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies.
Politics

Political parties divided over court ruling on direct regional elections

Highlight
Voters line up to cast their votes in the simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Jakarta pn Nov. 27, 2024. Voters in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies pick regional leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Politics

Political parties divided over court ruling on direct regional elections
Indonesian Navy training vessel KRI Bima Suci sails past a border marker with Malaysia in Ambalat waters off Nunukan regency, North Kalimantan on Aug. 13, 2021.
Editorial

Ending the spat over Ambalat
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on July 7, 2025.
Economy

Southeast Asian exporters brace for US transshipment crackdown

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Abandoned land should not mean abandoning reform
Politics

Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say
Politics

Megawati’s absence on Independence Day highlights distance with Jokowi
Academia

Rewriting history: Remembering, forgetting and forgiving
Opinion

Analysis: Joint development only win-win option for Ambalat
Politics

Political parties divided over court ruling on direct regional elections
Economy

Southeast Asian exporters brace for US transshipment crackdown
Editorial

Ending the spat over Ambalat
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Megawati’s absence on Independence Day highlights distance with Jokowi

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.