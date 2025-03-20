House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

Troops attend a handover ceremony of defense ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

The bill has been criticised by civil society groups, who say it could take the world's third-biggest democracy back to the draconian New Order era of former president Soeharto, where military officers dominated civilian affairs.

T he House of Representatives on Thursday passed into law contentious revisions to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, with street protests against the changes are expected to take place.

House speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) led the unanimous vote in a plenary session and officially passed the law, saying that it was in accordance with the principle of democracy and human rights.

President Prabowo Subianto, who took office last October and was a special forces commander under Soeharto, has expanded the armed forces' role into what were considered civilian areas, including for his flagship program of free nutritious meals for children.

Rights groups have criticised the increased military involvement because they fear it may lead to abuses of power, human rights violations, and impunity from consequences for actions.

The government has said the bill requires officers to resign from the military before assuming civilian posts at departments such as the State Secretariat and the Attorney's General Office.

A lawmaker has said officers could not join state-owned companies to counter concerns the military would be involved in business.

Protesters from several democracy groups and students have said they will stage protests in front of the parliamentary building in Jakarta.