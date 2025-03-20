TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

The bill has been criticised by civil society groups, who say it could take the world's third-biggest democracy back to the draconian New Order era of former president Soeharto, where military officers dominated civilian affairs.

Agencies
Jakarta
Thu, March 20, 2025

House passes contentious TNI Law amendments Troops attend a handover ceremony of defense ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

T

he House of Representatives on Thursday passed into law contentious revisions to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, with street protests against the changes are expected to take place.

The bill has been criticised by civil society groups, who say it could take the world's third-biggest democracy back to the draconian New Order era of former president Soeharto, where military officers dominated civilian affairs.

House speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) led the unanimous vote in a plenary session and officially passed the law, saying that it was in accordance with the principle of democracy and human rights.

President Prabowo Subianto, who took office last October and was a special forces commander under Soeharto, has expanded the armed forces' role into what were considered civilian areas, including for his flagship program of free nutritious meals for children.

Rights groups have criticised the increased military involvement because they fear it may lead to abuses of power, human rights violations, and impunity from consequences for actions.

The government has said the bill requires officers to resign from the military before assuming civilian posts at departments such as the State Secretariat and the Attorney's General Office.

A lawmaker has said officers could not join state-owned companies to counter concerns the military would be involved in business.

Protesters from several democracy groups and students have said they will stage protests in front of the parliamentary building in Jakarta.

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare
Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players

Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players
Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Prosecutors seek death for suspects of fatal arson attack against journalist

Top lawmaker claims TNI bill will limit military role

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Citizenship granted to three foreign players ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Prosecutors seek death for suspects of fatal arson attack against journalist

Top lawmaker claims TNI bill will limit military role

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Citizenship granted to three foreign players ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare
Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players

Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players
Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

