TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Rise in military, police involvement in civil governance draws scrutiny

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 23, 2025 Published on May. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-05-22T21:34:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Rise in military, police involvement in civil governance draws scrutiny Insp. Gen. Mohammad Iqbal was officially sworn in as the new secretary-general of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) during an inauguration ceremony at Senayan's Parliament Complex in Jakarta, on May 19, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he growing presence of active police and military officers in executive and legislative posts under President Prabowo Subianto has sparked concerns among analysts, who warn that the trend signals a shift away from Indonesia’s post-Reform commitment to civilian supremacy in governance.

Since President Prabowo took office in October, the government has increasingly tapped the security forces to fill senior bureaucratic roles, reviving concerns about the erosion of reforms that once sought to dismantle their involvement in civilian affairs.

The most recent flashpoint came with the appointment of Insp. Gen. Mohammad Iqbal, an active-duty police officer, as secretary-general of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) on Monday. He served as the Riau police chief since 2021, before being reassigned to a strategic post at the National Police’s Security Maintenance Agency (Baharkam) in March of this year.

DPD chairman Sultan Baktiar Najamudin noted that Iqbal’s appointment was part of normal “organizational refreshment” and that Iqbal’s repertoire as a police officer speaks to his credibility.

However, critics say the appointment violates prevailing laws on the Police and the Legislative Institution (MD3). 

Read also: TNI general appointment as customs office head raises question

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Lucius Karus, a researcher at the legislative watchdog the Indonesian Parliament Watch (Formappi), noted that the MD3 Law stipulates that secretaries-general of parliamentary bodies must be filled by civil servants.

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Related Articles

TNI general appointment as customs office head raises question

Police open probe into incest-promoting Facebook groups

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

The hidden tariff

Procedural breach suspected in police's shooting of N. Sumatra teenagers

Related Article

TNI general appointment as customs office head raises question

Police open probe into incest-promoting Facebook groups

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

The hidden tariff

Procedural breach suspected in police's shooting of N. Sumatra teenagers

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

More in Indonesia

 View more
A resident of Gebangarum village in Demak regency, Central Java pedals his bicycle through floodwaters on May 21, 2025. Flooding struck Demak regency on May 18 after heavy rain caused the Tuntang River to overflow, affecting more than 11,600 people.
Archipelago

Floods hit Grobogan and Demak for sixth consecutive day
Demanding clean water: Conservation researchers stand in front of a giant model of a fish on Tuesday during a protest against what they say is the local administration’s lack of concern over preservation of the Brantas River, which is polluted with used diapers, at Grahadi City Hall in Surabaya, East Java.
Archipelago

Mass fish deaths in Surabaya river raise ecological red flag
Economic machine: Smoke billows out of chimneys on July 28, 2023 at a nickel mine operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Archipelago

Police arrest 11 North Maluku residents for protesting against nickel mine

Highlight
A photograph of Pertamina Balikpapan refinery on January 8, 2022.
Economy

Pertamina denies claims of Russian crude transshipment
Up in arms: Army personnel march during celebrations to mark the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Oct. 5, 2023.
Editorial

From muscle to might
Insp. Gen. Mohammad Iqbal was officially sworn in as the new secretary-general of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) during an inauguration ceremony at Senayan's Parliament Complex in Jakarta, on May 19, 2025.
Politics

Rise in military, police involvement in civil governance draws scrutiny

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Shared future: Working together toward the China-Indonesia community
Academia

The future of American soft power
Archipelago

Floods hit Grobogan and Demak for sixth consecutive day
Regulations

Govt to finalize intellectual property roadmap by end of 2029
Art & Culture

A Fold in Time: Southeast Asia's women artists explore identity, history

Markets

Asian shares make cautious gains as beaten-down Treasuries find support
Academia

Leo XIV: A listening papacy in a world of noise
Archipelago

Mass fish deaths in Surabaya river raise ecological red flag
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rise in military, police involvement in civil governance draws scrutiny

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.