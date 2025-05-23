Rise in military, police involvement in civil governance draws scrutiny

Insp. Gen. Mohammad Iqbal was officially sworn in as the new secretary-general of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) during an inauguration ceremony at Senayan's Parliament Complex in Jakarta, on May 19, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T he growing presence of active police and military officers in executive and legislative posts under President Prabowo Subianto has sparked concerns among analysts, who warn that the trend signals a shift away from Indonesia’s post-Reform commitment to civilian supremacy in governance.

Since President Prabowo took office in October, the government has increasingly tapped the security forces to fill senior bureaucratic roles, reviving concerns about the erosion of reforms that once sought to dismantle their involvement in civilian affairs.

The most recent flashpoint came with the appointment of Insp. Gen. Mohammad Iqbal, an active-duty police officer, as secretary-general of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) on Monday. He served as the Riau police chief since 2021, before being reassigned to a strategic post at the National Police’s Security Maintenance Agency (Baharkam) in March of this year.

DPD chairman Sultan Baktiar Najamudin noted that Iqbal’s appointment was part of normal “organizational refreshment” and that Iqbal’s repertoire as a police officer speaks to his credibility.

However, critics say the appointment violates prevailing laws on the Police and the Legislative Institution (MD3).

Read also: TNI general appointment as customs office head raises question

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Lucius Karus, a researcher at the legislative watchdog the Indonesian Parliament Watch (Formappi), noted that the MD3 Law stipulates that secretaries-general of parliamentary bodies must be filled by civil servants.