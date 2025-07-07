TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Climbing should never kill

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Climbing should never kill

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 7, 2025 Published on Jul. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-07-06T20:18:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Candidate for Indonesian ambassador to the United States Indroyono Soesilo (second left) exits the room on Saturday after his confirmation hearing by House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta. Candidate for Indonesian ambassador to the United States Indroyono Soesilo (second left) exits the room on Saturday after his confirmation hearing by House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

I

ndonesia has moved closer to filling the long-vacant ambassadorial seat in the United States after the government nominated former senior minister Indroyono Soesilo, who was screened by the House of Representatives on Saturday.

Over the weekend, House Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense held confirmation hearings behind closed doors for 24 people that President Prabowo Subianto submitted to fill in key diplomatic posts that have been left empty, including in the US, Germany and the United Nations in New York. The spot in the US has been vacant for two years.

Among the list of candidates screened on Saturday and Sunday, Indroyono was the only nominee for the post in Washington.

Indroyono was spotted at the legislative complex on the first day of the confirmation hearings on Saturday, but he remained quiet when asked about his confirmation hearing.

Should his nomination be confirmed, Indroyono’s name will be a notable surprise on the roster of career diplomats and former ministers that have been expected to fill the envoy post over the past few weeks. Among these names are former foreign minister Marty Natalegawa and Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

The 70-year-old Indroyono is a former coordinating maritime affairs minister who served for about a year during the first presidential term of Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He also served as the secretary for the then-coordinating public welfare minister and as an advisor to the Tourism Ministry, among many other advisory roles in government agencies.

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

Related Articles

Leaders of growing BRICS group gather for Rio summit

The shadow of Fordow: Navigating nuclear stability in a multipolar world

Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law

A vacancy, a foil

Sultan and Russian Ambassador Agree on BRICS+ Parliamentary Forum

Related Article

Leaders of growing BRICS group gather for Rio summit

The shadow of Fordow: Navigating nuclear stability in a multipolar world

Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law

A vacancy, a foil

Sultan and Russian Ambassador Agree on BRICS+ Parliamentary Forum

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

More in Indonesia

 View more
Participants carve wood on June 24, 2025, during a creative economy training workshop in Bogor, West Java.
Society

Ministry's new program for vocational school dropouts meets with cautious approval
A General Elections Commission (KPU) official shows 2024 general election ballot papers on Feb. 5, 2024, in the logistics warehouse at Cempaka Putih Sports Hall in Central Jakarta.
Politics

House hearing on court’s ruling separating elections draws criticism
Rescuers (right) and marine police officers search for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters off the Bali Strait near Jembrana, on Bali island on July 5. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people on July 4, after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to Bali.
Archipelago

Rescuers race to find missing passengers of sunken ferry near Bali

Highlight
Candidate for Indonesian ambassador to the United States, Indroyono Soesilo, exits the room after his confirmation hearing by the House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta on July 5, 2025.
Politics

Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US
Attendees stand at the entrance to the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2025.
Editorial

Not just another ‘BRICS’ in the wall
View of banners of the BRICS summit in the surroundings of the Modern Art Museum (MAM) where the BRICS summit 2025 will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 3, 2025.
Americas

Indonesia says BRICS development bank will be different from IMF

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Gen Z’s dominance in the “pay later” era
Academia

Old envoys for a young nation
Society

Ministry's new program for vocational school dropouts meets with cautious approval
Academia

Good journalism is still good business
Politics

House hearing on court’s ruling separating elections draws criticism
Americas

Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood
Economy

Widening deficit spurs calls to curb major spending
Tech

Bappenas, Aftech launch platform to push digital transformation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.