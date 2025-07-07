Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ndonesia has moved closer to filling the long-vacant ambassadorial seat in the United States after the government nominated former senior minister Indroyono Soesilo, who was screened by the House of Representatives on Saturday.
Over the weekend, House Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense held confirmation hearings behind closed doors for 24 people that President Prabowo Subianto submitted to fill in key diplomatic posts that have been left empty, including in the US, Germany and the United Nations in New York. The spot in the US has been vacant for two years.
Among the list of candidates screened on Saturday and Sunday, Indroyono was the only nominee for the post in Washington.
Indroyono was spotted at the legislative complex on the first day of the confirmation hearings on Saturday, but he remained quiet when asked about his confirmation hearing.
Should his nomination be confirmed, Indroyono’s name will be a notable surprise on the roster of career diplomats and former ministers that have been expected to fill the envoy post over the past few weeks. Among these names are former foreign minister Marty Natalegawa and Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto.
The 70-year-old Indroyono is a former coordinating maritime affairs minister who served for about a year during the first presidential term of Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
He also served as the secretary for the then-coordinating public welfare minister and as an advisor to the Tourism Ministry, among many other advisory roles in government agencies.
