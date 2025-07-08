TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
KPK may question MSMEs minister over wife’s Europe trip

The state’s antigraft body is still studying documents submitted by the minister regarding his wife’s trip to several European cities.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, July 8, 2025

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman waves to journalists on July 4, 2025, after visiting the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The minister came to the antigraft body to provide clarification on an alleged official request from his ministry to Indonesian foreign offices abroad to support his wife's trip to several European cities. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman waves to journalists on July 4, 2025, after visiting the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The minister came to the antigraft body to provide clarification on an alleged official request from his ministry to Indonesian foreign offices abroad to support his wife's trip to several European cities. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has opened the possibility of summoning Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman to question him on his alleged official request to Indonesian embassies to support his wife’s trip to Europe. KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said that the antigraft body was studying documents submitted by Maman when he came to the commission’s headquarters last week in an attempt to dispel public speculation that his wife’s Europe trip was funded by state coffers.

“Regarding the information circulating among the public of allegations that [the minister’s wife] had allegedly received certain facilities, it’s something that is under the KPK’s watch,” the spokesperson said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

When asked about whether the antigraft body would summon Maman’s wife or other officials from the MSMEs Ministry, Budi answered briefly: “We’ll wait until we finish looking at these documents as well as testimonies from various parties.”

The spokesperson appreciated the public for raising the issue on social media and said it would be followed up by the commission and other state institutions.

Read also: Prabowo vows to clean house amid calls for reshuffle

Maman has been in hot waters since last week when various posts across different social media platforms revealed a letter issued by the MSMEs Ministry asking six Indonesian embassies and consulate generals to assist Maman’s wife Agustina Hastarini during her “cultural mission” to eight cities, including Istanbul, Paris, Rome and The Hague in the Netherlands.

Indonesian netizens voiced their concerns about the letter, highlighting that it bore the ministry’s official seal and the electronic signature of the ministry’s secretary Arif Rahman Hakim.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman waves to journalists on July 4, 2025, after visiting the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The minister came to the antigraft body to provide clarification on an alleged official request from his ministry to Indonesian foreign offices abroad to support his wife's trip to several European cities.
KPK may question MSMEs minister over wife's Europe trip
Market migration: A vendor passes by a number of birds for sale on July 2 at Barito Market in South Jakarta. The Jakarta administration will relocate the market to make way for the "unification" of three parks, namely Ayodya Park, Langsat Park and Leuser Park, to support a larger ASEAN-themed park in the area.
ASEAN Park plan faces pushback over Barito Market relocation
Still searching: Rescuers (right) and marine police officers search on Saturday for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters off the Bali Strait near Jembrana, on Bali island. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people on Friday, after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to Bali.
Ferry accident in Bali strait sparks calls to improve Indonesia's maritime safety

US President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Trump sends Prabowo letter to ram through trade talks
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Quick-handed Danantara
A woman (left) attempts to drain water from inside her home as floods hit her neighbourhood following heavy rainfall in Jakarta on July 7, 2025.
'Dry season' floods nationwide highlight climate crisis

What will the workplace of the future need?
Prabowo to meet Brazil's Lula after BRICS debut
US maintains tariff threat despite Indonesian concessions
Indonesia steps up as global development donor landscape shifts
Technovation Reveals Sampoerna's Progress in Smoke-Free Product Innovation
KPK may question MSMEs minister over wife's Europe trip
Smoke-Free Alternatives Production Supported by World-Class Laboratory
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
