KPK may question MSMEs minister over wife’s Europe trip

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman waves to journalists on July 4, 2025, after visiting the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The minister came to the antigraft body to provide clarification on an alleged official request from his ministry to Indonesian foreign offices abroad to support his wife's trip to several European cities. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

The state’s antigraft body is still studying documents submitted by the minister regarding his wife’s trip to several European cities.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has opened the possibility of summoning Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman to question him on his alleged official request to Indonesian embassies to support his wife’s trip to Europe. KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said that the antigraft body was studying documents submitted by Maman when he came to the commission’s headquarters last week in an attempt to dispel public speculation that his wife’s Europe trip was funded by state coffers.

“Regarding the information circulating among the public of allegations that [the minister’s wife] had allegedly received certain facilities, it’s something that is under the KPK’s watch,” the spokesperson said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

When asked about whether the antigraft body would summon Maman’s wife or other officials from the MSMEs Ministry, Budi answered briefly: “We’ll wait until we finish looking at these documents as well as testimonies from various parties.”

The spokesperson appreciated the public for raising the issue on social media and said it would be followed up by the commission and other state institutions.

Maman has been in hot waters since last week when various posts across different social media platforms revealed a letter issued by the MSMEs Ministry asking six Indonesian embassies and consulate generals to assist Maman’s wife Agustina Hastarini during her “cultural mission” to eight cities, including Istanbul, Paris, Rome and The Hague in the Netherlands.

Indonesian netizens voiced their concerns about the letter, highlighting that it bore the ministry’s official seal and the electronic signature of the ministry’s secretary Arif Rahman Hakim.