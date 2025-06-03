Prabowo vows to clean house amid calls for reshuffle

President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has issued a veiled warning to his cabinet ministers amid new pressure for a reshuffle, saying that he will not hesitate to remove any government official involved in corruption as he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to clean governance.

The President’s statement came during his speech on Monday at a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building to celebrate the birth of the country's founding ideology Pancasila.

Prabowo said that, despite Indonesia’s vast resources, the country’s main weakness remained with the “attitude of the nation’s elite” and those “who hold the people’s mandate” when it comes to their permissive attitude toward corruption.

“There is still far too much misappropriation, far too much corruption and far too much manipulation taking place within the government itself,” Prabowo said. “On behalf of the people, I warn all elements in every institution: immediately clean yourselves up, [or else] the state will take action.”

He said he would not hesitate to get rid of officials who were not loyal to the country, broke laws or violated the Constitution regardless of their political party backing, familial ties or affiliation.

“The wealth of the nation must be enjoyed by all its people. All misappropriations and leakages must stop. Any official unable to carry out their duties should step down before I remove them,” the President added.

He attended Monday’s Pancasila commemoration event alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) steering committee head Megawati Soekarnoputri, who also chairs the only de facto opposition party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).