TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo vows to clean house amid calls for reshuffle

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, June 3, 2025 Published on Jun. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-06-02T20:33:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo vows to clean house amid calls for reshuffle President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has issued a veiled warning to his cabinet ministers amid new pressure for a reshuffle, saying that he will not hesitate to remove any government official involved in corruption as he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to clean governance.

The President’s statement came during his speech on Monday at a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building to celebrate the birth of the country's founding ideology Pancasila.

Prabowo said that, despite Indonesia’s vast resources, the country’s main weakness remained with the “attitude of the nation’s elite” and those “who hold the people’s mandate” when it comes to their permissive attitude toward corruption.

“There is still far too much misappropriation, far too much corruption and far too much manipulation taking place within the government itself,” Prabowo said. “On behalf of the people, I warn all elements in every institution: immediately clean yourselves up, [or else] the state will take action.”

He said he would not hesitate to get rid of officials who were not loyal to the country, broke laws or violated the Constitution regardless of their political party backing, familial ties or affiliation.

“The wealth of the nation must be enjoyed by all its people. All misappropriations and leakages must stop. Any official unable to carry out their duties should step down before I remove them,” the President added.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He attended Monday’s Pancasila commemoration event alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) steering committee head Megawati Soekarnoputri, who also chairs the only de facto opposition party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Popular

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum
Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

Related Articles

Analysis: Corruption overshadows discourse on political party financing

Defense in focus as RI, France eye ‘next steps’ in warm relations

South Korea urges KPK to continue probe into Cirebon bribery case

Prabowo in Malaysia for 46th ASEAN Summit

ASEAN leaders meet to talk tariffs, Myanmar peace and Timor Leste

Related Article

Analysis: Corruption overshadows discourse on political party financing

Defense in focus as RI, France eye ‘next steps’ in warm relations

South Korea urges KPK to continue probe into Cirebon bribery case

Prabowo in Malaysia for 46th ASEAN Summit

ASEAN leaders meet to talk tariffs, Myanmar peace and Timor Leste

Popular

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum
Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

More in Indonesia

 View more
Port workers supervise as an electric railcar being unloaded at Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta on May 30, 2025. Commuter Line operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia has ordered eight new trains, 96 cars in all, from China to replace aging units.
Archipelago

Chinese-made trains start serving Commuter Line
Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at a mine site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025.
Archipelago

Police open criminal investigation into West Java fatal quarry collapse

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) and his deputy, Rano Karno (center), talk with a prospective tenant of low-cost rental apartments (rusunawa) in Jagakarsa in South Jakarta on May 8, 2025.
Jakarta

Pramono’s first 100 days a mixed bag

Highlight
Muslim worshippers gather to pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on June 1, 2025 ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage.
Society

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling
Neighborly ties: Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape during their meeting on Aug. 21, 2024 in Port Moresby.
Editorial

Prabowo’s PNG ambition
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, United States on February 3, 2025.
Economy

RI barely holds onto trade surplus in April, exports to US down sharply

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Tax office needs bigger resources to increase tax collection
FEATURES

The Gen Z shift: From booze to brews
Markets

Asian markets rise as traders eye possible Trump-Xi talks
Archipelago

Chinese-made trains start serving Commuter Line
Academia

Is effective crypto regulation finally coming?
Asia & Pacific

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
Archipelago

Police open criminal investigation into West Java fatal quarry collapse

Academia

Southeast Asia remains unfriendly for women in politics
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo vows to clean house amid calls for reshuffle

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.