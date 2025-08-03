TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Mass fish death in Lake Toba blamed on pollution, strong winds

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Mass fish death in Lake Toba blamed on pollution, strong winds

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ex-minister Thomas, supporters thank Prabowo for pardon

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and Gerakan Rakyat mass organization chair Sahrin Hamid were among the people thanking President Prabowo Subianto for granting an abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong, who was convicted in a graft case pertaining to raw sugar imports.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, August 3, 2025 Published on Aug. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-08-03T09:06:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (second right) stands next to his wife Franciska Wihardya (third right) and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (right) while talking to journalists on Friday following his release from prison at the Salemba Detention Center in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto granted an abolition, or the abolishment of the prosecution against a defendant, for Thomas, who was convicted in a graft case pertaining to sugar imports. Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (second right) stands next to his wife Franciska Wihardya (third right) and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (right) while talking to journalists on Friday following his release from prison at the Salemba Detention Center in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto granted an abolition, or the abolishment of the prosecution against a defendant, for Thomas, who was convicted in a graft case pertaining to sugar imports. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

T

he release of graft convict Thomas Lembong, following a presidential pardon, was met with gratitude from his political allies and supporters who thanked President Prabowo Subianto for abolishing the prosecution against the former trade minister.

Prabowo requested with the House of Representatives on Thursday an abolition for Thomas, as well as amnesty for more than 1,000 convicts. The proposal was granted by the legislature, as announced by Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, both of whom are also members of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party.

The abolition is a presidential power to throw a defendant or convict’s case out of court, abolishing the prosecution against them.

After the abolition was formalized through a presidential decree on Friday, Thomas was released from the Cipinang Detention Center in Jakarta. On Friday night, he walked out of the facility with his lawyers, his wife Maria Franciska Wihardja and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan

Speaking in front of the press and dozens of supporters, Thomas expressed his gratitude to Prabowo for granting the abolition, as well as the House’s leadership and members for approving it.

“This not only sets me free, but also restores my good name,” Thomas said in a live streaming of the event. “I believe what I went through was far from an ideal legal process. I have reflected on how our legal system operates, how the public responds and how the state should protect its citizens.”

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo redeems PDI-P’s Hasto, Tom Lembong

Popular

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

Prabowo redeems PDI-P’s Hasto, Tom Lembong

Speculation surrounds parties’ election simulations

Anwar hails Thai-Cambodian ceasefire as success for ASEAN diplomacy

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?

Related Article

Prabowo redeems PDI-P’s Hasto, Tom Lembong

Speculation surrounds parties’ election simulations

Anwar hails Thai-Cambodian ceasefire as success for ASEAN diplomacy

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?

Popular

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (second right) stands next to his wife Franciska Wihardya (third right) and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (right) while talking to journalists on Friday following his release from prison at the Salemba Detention Center in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto granted an abolition, or the abolishment of the prosecution against a defendant, for Thomas, who was convicted in a graft case pertaining to sugar imports.
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas, supporters thank Prabowo for pardon
Violence and deceit: Tajaddin Hajiyep (seated) and Evgeniy Viktorovich Pak (rear, second right) are paraded in front of the media on Thursday during a press conference in Kuta, Bali. Hajiyep and Pak were arrested for committing two robberies targeting money changers in Bali.
Archipelago

Two foreign tourists arrested for robbery targeting money changers in Bali
Indonesian women march during a rally on March 8 2024 while commemorating International Women's Day in Jakarta. They demanded the Indonesian government pass plans for an anti-discrimination law and to ratify International Labor Organization (ILO) convention number 190 of 2019 concerning the elimination of sexual violence and harassment at work.
Society

Progress on gender equality stalls as key bills languish

Highlight
Indonesian victims of human trafficking in Myanmar arrive at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on Feb. 28, 2025, after being flown from Thailand following their handover by the Myanmar government to Thailand. Myanmar handed over 84 Indonesians to Thailand on Feb. 27, officials said, the latest group of alleged scam centre workers set to be repatriated from the region.
Society

Govt under fire for lack of protection for trafficking victims
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Editorial

Act more, regret less
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong waves his hands as he exits Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta on August 1, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto has granted him abolition, a form of clemency that eliminates a legal prosecution. Thomas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison two weeks ago, in a trial that had been largely considered politically motivated.
Politics

Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas, supporters thank Prabowo for pardon
Europe

Dormant Russia volcano erupts for first time in 450 years
Archipelago

Two foreign tourists arrested for robbery targeting money changers in Bali
Regulations

India will buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats, NYT reports
Asia & Pacific

Russia and China start 'practical part' of joint navy drills in Sea of Japan
Asia & Pacific

Julian Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge
Society

Progress on gender equality stalls as key bills languish
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ex-minister Thomas, supporters thank Prabowo for pardon

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.