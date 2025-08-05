TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong files ethics complaint against judges

Former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong, who walked free from prison after receiving presidential pardon, said the ethical violation allegations were part of his attempt to create improvements for Indonesia’s judicial system.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 5, 2025 Published on Aug. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-08-05T18:21:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong walks to the defendant's chair on July 9 during a hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Prosecutors requested that Thomas face seven years behind bars for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to the import of raw sugar. Former trade minister Thomas Lembong walks to the defendant's chair on July 9 during a hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Prosecutors requested that Thomas face seven years behind bars for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to the import of raw sugar. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

I

n a move seen as retaliatory against his conviction, former trade minister Thomas Lembong, a former graft convict who recently received a pardon from President Prabowo Subianto, has lodged complaints against judges presiding over his trial with the Supreme Court and Judicial Commission.

Following up on what he promised upon his release from prison, Thomas reported alleged “ethical violations and improper conduct” by three judges handling and ruling on his case, who worked on the case “based on a presumption of guilt rather than innocence”, said lawyer Zaid Mushafi in a video statement on Monday.

The three reported judges were Dennie Arsan Fatrika, who presided over the panel of judges, as well as panel members Purwanto Abdullah and Alfis Setyawan.

During a hearing on July 18, they ruled that Thomas was guilty of committing corruption pertaining to a raw sugar import policy he issued between 2015 and 2016, when the defendant was serving as the trade minister of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The judges sentenced Thomas to 4.5 years behind bars and ordered him to pay a Rp 750 million (US$45,807) fine for his role in the case prosecutors argued inflicting a Rp 578 billion state loss.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The conviction came despite the court acknowledging that Thomas had no criminal intent and received no personal gain, sparking speculations that his case was politically charged from the outset. During the 2024 presidential election, Thomas served as a co-captain of the campaign team of failed candidate Anies Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor known as a vocal critic of Jokowi.

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

The real AI risk? A failure of ethical leadership

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong appeals graft conviction

AGO seizes ‘historic’ sum of money from palm oil corruption case

Judges who acquitted palm oil firms of corruption arrested

Lawmakers consider amnesty for unregistered migrant workers

Related Article

The real AI risk? A failure of ethical leadership

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong appeals graft conviction

AGO seizes ‘historic’ sum of money from palm oil corruption case

Judges who acquitted palm oil firms of corruption arrested

Lawmakers consider amnesty for unregistered migrant workers

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong walks to the defendant's chair on July 9 during a hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Prosecutors requested that Thomas face seven years behind bars for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to the import of raw sugar.
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong files ethics complaint against judges
Illustration of a pirate flag from the Japanese anime One Piece.
Archipelago

Garment factory flooded with Straw Hat Jolly Roger flag orders
A rallygoer holds up a poster on May 1 that reads “Death to corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

Highlight
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalist during a press briefing on the abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong and amnesty for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2025. Supratman say during the briefing that he has handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release can be processed.
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
A prototype of data center project SMX01 from joint venture between Sinar Mas digital infrastructure and services company SM+ and Korea Investment Real Asset Management (KIRA) that is set to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Editorial

Data center meltdown
A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies Gaza rice delivery as Israeli attacks persist
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong files ethics complaint against judges
Economy

The impact of Trump’s tariffs: Is globalization ending?
Regulations

Govt to issue new rules on music copyright amid legal disputes
Archipelago

Garment factory flooded with Straw Hat Jolly Roger flag orders
Regulations

IKN Authority says main complex to finish by 2028 without moratorium
Asia & Pacific

Japan sets new record high temperature of 41.8C
Economy

GDP up 5.12% on govt projects, consumer stimulus
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong files ethics complaint against judges

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.