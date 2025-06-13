Prabowo pledges huge judicial pay rise to curb corruption

President Prabowo Subianto (left) inaugurates a representative of the prospective military judges at the Supreme Court building in Central Jakarta, on June 12, 2025. The Supreme Court inaugurated 1,451 judges from the General Courts, Religious Courts, Military Courts and Administrative Courts, marking the first such appointment since the last career judge induction in 2020. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

In a bid to curb deep-rooted corruption in Indonesia’s judiciary, President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to raise judges’ salaries by up to 280 percent, a move that critics argue would not be enough to fix a system long plagued by weak oversight and institutionalized graft.

I n a bid to curb deep-rooted corruption in Indonesia’s judiciary, President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to raise judges’ salaries by up to 280 percent, a move that critics argue will not be enough to fix a system long plagued by weak oversight and institutionalized graft.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the swearing-in of 1,451 new judges at the Supreme Court building in Central Jakarta, in the presence of Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Sunarto, and other top government officials.

“Today, as President of Indonesia, I announce a salary increase for judges to ensure their welfare, with the highest raise reaching 280 percent, depending on rank and seniority,” Prabowo said, emphasizing that junior judges would receive the largest boosts.

The President described the pay hike as long overdue, citing stagnant wages for nearly two decades and poor working conditions, including temporary contracts and the absence of state-provided housing.

He expressed the hope that improved compensation would fortify the judiciary, enabling judges to render fair verdicts and resist bribery.

“A successful country must be built on a justice system that delivers fairness,” the 73-year-old head of state said. “What’s the point of strong police and military if criminals can buy their way out? We need judges who are incorruptible, uphold justice and serve the people.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Judge transfers fall short in tackling judiciary corruption