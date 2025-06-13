TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo pledges huge judicial pay rise to curb corruption

In a bid to curb deep-rooted corruption in Indonesia’s judiciary, President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to raise judges’ salaries by up to 280 percent, a move that critics argue would not be enough to fix a system long plagued by weak oversight and institutionalized graft.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 13, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (left) inaugurates a representative of the prospective military judges at the Supreme Court building in Central Jakarta, on June 12, 2025. The Supreme Court inaugurated 1,451 judges from the General Courts, Religious Courts, Military Courts and Administrative Courts, marking the first such appointment since the last career judge induction in 2020. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

I

n a bid to curb deep-rooted corruption in Indonesia’s judiciary, President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to raise judges’ salaries by up to 280 percent, a move that critics argue will not be enough to fix a system long plagued by weak oversight and institutionalized graft.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the swearing-in of 1,451 new judges at the Supreme Court building in Central Jakarta, in the presence of Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Sunarto, and other top government officials.

“Today, as President of Indonesia, I announce a salary increase for judges to ensure their welfare, with the highest raise reaching 280 percent, depending on rank and seniority,” Prabowo said, emphasizing that junior judges would receive the largest boosts.

The President described the pay hike as long overdue, citing stagnant wages for nearly two decades and poor working conditions, including temporary contracts and the absence of state-provided housing.

He expressed the hope that improved compensation would fortify the judiciary, enabling judges to render fair verdicts and resist bribery. 

“A successful country must be built on a justice system that delivers fairness,” the 73-year-old head of state said. “What’s the point of strong police and military if criminals can buy their way out? We need judges who are incorruptible, uphold justice and serve the people.”

Read also: Judge transfers fall short in tackling judiciary corruption

President Prabowo Subianto (left) inaugurates a representative of the prospective military judges at the Supreme Court building in Central Jakarta, on June 12, 2025. The Supreme Court inaugurated 1,451 judges from the General Courts, Religious Courts, Military Courts and Administrative Courts, marking the first such appointment since the last career judge induction in 2020.
Politics

Prabowo pledges huge judicial pay rise to curb corruption
Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaint center at his office in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions
Home Minister Tito Karnavian (left) pins a badge to Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (second left) during the inauguration of Aceh governor and deputy governor in Banda Aceh on Feb. 12. Tito inaugurated Muzakir and his deputy Fadhlullah (second right) as the province's gubernatorial pair after they won the province's regional head election in November 2024.
Archipelago

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border

Rescue teams work outside a heavily damaged building, targeted by an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran on June 13, 2025. Israel carried out strikes against Iran early on June 13, targeting its nuclear and military sites as well as residential buildings in Tehran, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible “massive conflict“ in the region.
Middle East and Africa

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation
This aerial handout picture taken on December 22, 2024 and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province.
Editorial

Mining and tourism don’t mix
A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

At least 265 dead in India plane crash, one passenger survives

Politics

Prabowo pledges huge judicial pay rise to curb corruption
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israel’s attack on Iran, warns of heightened regional tensions
Regulations

Prabowo asks Jakarta to shell out half of seawall costs
Middle East and Africa

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation
Asia & Pacific

Air India crash survivor says he escaped through broken emergency exit
Tech

Govt says private investors eye Whoosh extension to Surabaya
Politics

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions
Companies

Govt, Lippo link up to build ‘mini’ homes in Greater Jakarta
