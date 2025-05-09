Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery

Two judges each received a seven-year prison sentence, while the third judge received 10 years, for accepting bribes totaling Rp 4.6 billion (US$278,459) to acquit a former lawmaker’s son from all charges in a murder case in Surabaya, East Java.
