Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery

Two judges each received a seven-year prison sentence, while the third judge received 10 years, for accepting bribes totaling Rp 4.6 billion (US$278,459) to acquit a former lawmaker’s son from all charges in a murder case in Surabaya, East Java.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 9, 2025 Published on May. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-05-09T14:20:22+07:00

Justice at last: Three judges standing trial in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of a former lawmaker's son in a murder case in Surabaya, East Java, namely, (from left to right) Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul and Heru Hanindyo, listen to the prosecutor's sentencing demands during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on April 22, in Jakarta. The court sentenced Erintuah and Mangapul to seven years in prison, and Heru to 10 years, in a hearing on May 8, after finding them guilty of accepting bribes in exchange for a favorable ruling in the murder case.

Justice at last: Three judges standing trial in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of a former lawmaker's son in a murder case in Surabaya, East Java, namely, (from left to right) Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul and Heru Hanindyo, listen to the prosecutor's sentencing demands during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on April 22, in Jakarta. The court sentenced Erintuah and Mangapul to seven years in prison, and Heru to 10 years, in a hearing on May 8, after finding them guilty of accepting bribes in exchange for a favorable ruling in the murder case.
Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery
Bill Gates (second left), accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7.
Food poisoning still haunts free meal program despite promise of improvements
So close yet so far: Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said there is a potential for research on medical uses for marijuana. (Pexel/Aphiwat Chuangchoem)
BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.
Soft-spoken Leo XIV spent decades amid poor in Peru
High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Right officer in the right place
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Food poisoning still haunts free meal program despite promise of improvements

