Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery

Justice at last: Three judges standing trial in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of a former lawmaker's son in a murder case in Surabaya, East Java, namely, (from left to right) Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul and Heru Hanindyo, listen to the prosecutor's sentencing demands during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on April 22, in Jakarta. The court sentenced Erintuah and Mangapul to seven years in prison, and Heru to 10 years, in a hearing on May 8, after finding them guilty of accepting bribes in exchange for a favorable ruling in the murder case. (Antara/Fauzan)