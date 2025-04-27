PDI-P politician denies leader’s involvement in Hasto’s bribery case

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto listens to the witness testimony during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on April 24. Hasto is standing trial for bribery and obstruction of justice in a case that involves former General Elections Commission (KPU) member Wahyu Setiawan. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

During a hearing for a case involving Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, a phone call recording revealed that a party politician said the order to bribe former General Elections Commission (KPU) came from “ibu” (madam).

T he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has cast aspersions upon a witness testimony during a trial against its secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto that accused party chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri of being involved in a bribery case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member.

During a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on April 24, Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) prosecutors played a recording of a phone conversation between former Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) member Agustiani Tio Fridelina and former PDI-P member Saeful Bahri.

Both politicians, who testified as witnesses against Hasto at the hearing, were convicted in the bribery case. The case also involved former KPU member Wahyu Setiawan, who was convicted of accepting illicit money in exchange for greenlighting a request to replace a PDI-P lawmaker at the House of Representatives with fellow party member Harun Masiku.

In the phone call, which took place on Dec. 19, 2019, Saeful told Agustiani that he had sent a note to her about Harun’s legal status. The legal note would be used to lobby several parties to approve the request to replace Riezky Aprilia, an elected House member from the South Sumatra I electoral district, with Harun.

In the December 2019 phone call, Saeful told Agustiani that the request was an order from “ibu” (madam), although he did not specify her identity.

“Mas Hasto called me again to tell Wahyu that this is [Hasto’s] guarantee, that this is ibu’s order. Do whatever it takes so it can happen,” Saeful said in the recording played by the prosecutor.

Agustiani then told KPK prosecutors that Saeful sent a legal note on Dec. 19, 2019, ahead of a KPU plenary meeting to deliberate upon the replacement of the House lawmaker.