TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?

A key factor behind this growing interest lies in the regulatory flexibility and investment-friendly climate introduced by the Indonesian government.

Roka Hanan Firmansyah (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 12, 2025 Published on Aug. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-08-11T13:46:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Travelers stroll through Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 21, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten. Travelers stroll through Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 21, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

T

he skies of Indonesia, one of the world’s largest archipelagic countries, are getting crowded as new airlines take flight in one of the world’s most capital-expensive and low-profit margin industries.

Recently, several new airlines have entered the Indonesian aviation market, particularly in the scheduled flight segment. 

One example is Fly Jaya, which officially began operations on July 3, with its maiden flight from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta to Adisutjipto Airport in Yogyakarta. Another notable entrant is Blue Bird Nordic (BBN) Airlines, an Ireland-based airline and a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group. BBN Airlines launched its first flight in Indonesia on Sept. 27, 2024, flying from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to  Surabaya’s Juanda International Airport. BBN Airlines has since ceased operating as a scheduled airline and has shifted its business model toward aircraft leasing.

Looking ahead, there are also plans for the launch of Indonesian Airlines, a new carrier established under Calypte Holding Pte. Ltd., although the airline has yet to commence operations. 

The influx of new players is not limited to the scheduled passenger airline segment. Indonesia’s air cargo market has also attracted newcomers, such as Airnesia Royal Cargo, which has emerged to respond to the growing demand for domestic air logistics services in Indonesia, a market influenced by the need for inter-island connection. 

What is particularly noteworthy is how these new airlines have recently found Indonesia an attractive environment to establish their operations. A key factor behind this growing interest lies in the regulatory flexibility and investment-friendly climate introduced by the Indonesian government, especially within the aviation sector. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This shift was made possible through amendments to Law No. 1/2009 on aviation. Previously, the law was mandated that holders of commercial air transport licenses must own and control a specific number of aircraft. The regulation required scheduled commercial airlines to own at least five aircraft and have control over at least five additional aircraft. For non-scheduled commercial air carriers, the requirement was to own at least one aircraft and control at least two others. Dedicated air cargo carriers were subject to the same provisions as non-scheduled operators.

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Related Articles

Four air force pilots undergo training, as Indonesia’s first Airbus A400M flies

Indonesia, Peru strike trade agreement as leaders meet

Peru and Indonesia: 50 years of cooperation and friendship

When numbers serve power: GDP and moral hazard

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran

Related Article

Four air force pilots undergo training, as Indonesia’s first Airbus A400M flies

Indonesia, Peru strike trade agreement as leaders meet

Peru and Indonesia: 50 years of cooperation and friendship

When numbers serve power: GDP and moral hazard

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

More in Opinion

 View more
A Taiwan Coast Guard ship (front) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (back) sail on April 1 in waters off the Matsu Islands in Taiwan.
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Travelers stroll through Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 21, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
A teller counts United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta.
Academia

Strengthening sovereignty through local currency resilience

Highlight
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers during a meeting with House Commission X at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 2, 2025.
Politics

Delay triggers fresh demands to scrap history rewrite
The company logo of Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is pictured on a smartphone in Berlin on January 23, 2023.
Editorial

Music should not be free
The total number of royalty distributed this year is about Rp 1.69 billion (US$116,857.58), collected from the use of musical works in karaoke places, restaurants, television, malls, hotels, and other entertainment centers.
Regulations

Businesses urge small-firm, ambience exemptions in royalty charges

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Japan at a nuclear crossroads, 80 years on
Companies

Agrinas CEO quits, blasts govt, Danantara over ‘neglect’
Europe

Talks for landmark plastic pollution treaty grind on
Americas

Trump sends troops to US capital, mulls wider crackdown
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Economy

Trump signs order to extend China tariff truce by 90 days
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Archipelago

East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.