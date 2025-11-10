TheJakartaPost

Paradox of control: Indonesia’s fiscal decentralization in reverse

Instead of fostering autonomy and innovation, fiscal decentralization has evolved into an arrangement defined by dependency and compliance.

Deni Friawan (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 10, 2025 Published on Nov. 7, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto ('right') inaugurates Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa ('center') as Finance Minister on Sept. 8, 2025 at the State Palace in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto ('right') inaugurates Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa ('center') as Finance Minister on Sept. 8, 2025 at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Mentari Dwi Gayati)

I

ndonesia’s fiscal politics have entered a new paradox. Two decades after decentralization was launched to distribute power and resources more evenly, the central government has once again tightened its grip. 

What began as an effort to empower local administrations has gradually turned into a system of supervision and control. Instead of fostering autonomy and innovation, fiscal decentralization has evolved into an arrangement defined by dependency and compliance.

This reversal has been highlighted by the recent controversy over idle regional funds. Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa criticized local administrations for hoarding trillions of rupiah in idle accounts and warned that transfers could be cut if spending lagged. 

His concern is understandable. Amid slow growth and infrastructure gaps, idle money wastes scarce economic resources. Yet the problem is not simply one of inefficiency or poor governance. The deeper question is why so many regional administrations now feel constrained, or even afraid, to spend the money already allocated to them.

The roots of this inertia lie in the way Indonesia’s fiscal system has evolved. Over the years, the Finance Ministry has tightened its regulatory grip through layers of procedures, reporting requirements and audit mechanisms. 

These measures were designed to improve accountability and curb misuse, but they have also bred paralysis. Local officials now operate in an environment where even minor administrative mistakes can trigger sanctions or investigations. Spending less becomes the most rational way to stay out of trouble.

This institutional caution has been compounded by recent fiscal shocks. Since early 2025, President Prabowo Subianto’s government has pursued an abrupt “budget efficiency” drive aimed at keeping the deficit below the legally mandated 3 percent of GDP, while funding costly flagship programs such as free nutritious meals, the Danantara state asset fund, and defense modernization. 

A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant on Oct. 12, 2025, in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java.
Academia

Energy transition is achievable in emerging markets
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers remarks during the ASEAN chairmanship handing over ceremony as part of the closing ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 28, 2025.
Academia

Canada and ASEAN: Building the future together
Oxfam activists wearing oversized masks representing (from left to right) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina's President Javier Milei, United States President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose on Wednesday during their “Big Heads“ protest stunt at the riverbank of the Federal University of Para in Belem, Brazil, on the sidelines of the COP30 United Nations Climate Summit.
Academia

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

Highlight
A member of civil society movement groups holds a poster during a rally opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on November 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent.
Politics

BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Editorial

Limited options for pushing GDP
Job seekers register themself during a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of job seekers in Jakarta on May 22, 2025.
Economy

Rising temp jobs, jobless youth strain RI’s job market

Middle East and Africa

Indonesia seeks strong UN oversight for Gaza peacekeeping

Americas

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Companies

GoTo shares soar as govt confirms Grab merger talks
Companies

Garuda Indonesia to raise $1.4b via private placement
Companies

Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry
Europe

BBC chief resigns after row over Trump documentary
Academia

Energy transition is achievable in emerging markets
Economy

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown
