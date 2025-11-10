TheJakartaPost

New compilation celebrates the music of Francophile Igor Tamerlan

A new compilation expected in early 2026 is set to be the first retrospective on the late musician, who might have been a fish out of water in the local scene due to his pioneering style, both musically and technically.

M. Taufiqurrahman (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 10, 2025

The late experimental musician Igor Tamerlan appears in the cover art for the forthcoming compilation album ‘Bali Vanilli: Experimental Pop from Island of Paradise (1987-1991)’, expected to be released in early 2026. The late experimental musician Igor Tamerlan appears in the cover art for the forthcoming compilation album ‘Bali Vanilli: Experimental Pop from Island of Paradise (1987-1991)’, expected to be released in early 2026. (The Jakarta Post/Elevation Records)

Igor Tamerlan was a stranger in his own land.

Born Igor Tamerlan Djoehana Wiradikarta in 1954 in the Hague, the Netherlands, he spent most of formative years in Paris. But in 1986, he suddenly left France and relocated to Bali. His life journey in Indonesia would be as audacious as his time in the Fifth Republic.

“He wanted to settle in Indonesia and marry a local girl,” Igor's sister Anda Djoehana tells an upcoming documentary on the musician's life and work.

Expected to hit the international market in early 2026, Bali Vanilli: Experimental Pop from Paradise Island (1987-1991) is the first retrospective on Igor's music.

The compilation features some of his best works, music that would have fallen into obscurity were it not for the diligent work of film director Alfred Pasifico Ginting: He managed to track down their master recordings while conducting research for the documentary film on Igor.

Alfred told The Jakarta Post in a recent interview that Igor cut a unique figure in Indonesia’s popular music scene for his pioneering ways of writing and recording music.

"Igor's music is unique in that it mixes a lot of elements from traditional music like gamelan. But he has done a lot of research about them so they don't sound exotic when combined with Western elements," he said.

More in Culture

 View more
Indonesian cardiologists show how to sense one's heart pulse during a press conference on Nov. 6 in Jakarta. Dubbed the Sense Your Owen Pulse (Menari) campaign, the early detection is conducted by placing one’s index and middle fingers on one’s wrist or neck to measure one’s pulse as an early detection against arrythmia.
Health

Sense your own pulse to save your heart: Cardiologists
The late experimental musician Igor Tamerlan appears in the cover art for the forthcoming compilation album ‘Bali Vanilli: Experimental Pop from Island of Paradise (1987-1991)’, expected to be released in early 2026.
Entertainment

New compilation celebrates the music of Francophile Igor Tamerlan
An aerial view of the roof of a 33 megawatt data center with closed-loop cooling system on October 20, 2025 in Vernon, California. A surge in demand for AI infrastructure is fueling a boom in data centers across the country and around the globe.
Science & Tech

Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers

Highlight
A member of civil society movement groups holds a poster during a rally opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on November 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent.
Politics

BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Editorial

Limited options for pushing GDP
Job seekers register themself during a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of job seekers in Jakarta on May 22, 2025.
Economy

Rising temp jobs, jobless youth strain RI’s job market

The Latest

 View more
Society

UK, Indonesia sign MoU to strengthen climate change mitigation at COP30
Regulations

Govt revives plan to chop some zeros off rupiah bills
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia seeks strong UN oversight for Gaza peacekeeping

Americas

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Companies

GoTo shares soar as govt confirms Grab merger talks
Companies

Garuda Indonesia to raise $1.4b via private placement
Companies

Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry
Europe

BBC chief resigns after row over Trump documentary

