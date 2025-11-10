New compilation celebrates the music of Francophile Igor Tamerlan

The late experimental musician Igor Tamerlan appears in the cover art for the forthcoming compilation album ‘Bali Vanilli: Experimental Pop from Island of Paradise (1987-1991)’, expected to be released in early 2026. (The Jakarta Post/Elevation Records)

A new compilation expected in early 2026 is set to be the first retrospective on the late musician, who might have been a fish out of water in the local scene due to his pioneering style, both musically and technically.

Igor Tamerlan was a stranger in his own land.

Born Igor Tamerlan Djoehana Wiradikarta in 1954 in the Hague, the Netherlands, he spent most of formative years in Paris. But in 1986, he suddenly left France and relocated to Bali. His life journey in Indonesia would be as audacious as his time in the Fifth Republic.

“He wanted to settle in Indonesia and marry a local girl,” Igor's sister Anda Djoehana tells an upcoming documentary on the musician's life and work.

From The Weekender 72 hours in Labuan Bajo: Everything you want in a quiet, luxury escape Katamaran Hotel & Resort Komodo offers the combination of peace and luxury that’s getting harder to find in increasingly crowded Bali. For now, at least. Read on The Weekender

Expected to hit the international market in early 2026, Bali Vanilli: Experimental Pop from Paradise Island (1987-1991) is the first retrospective on Igor's music.

The compilation features some of his best works, music that would have fallen into obscurity were it not for the diligent work of film director Alfred Pasifico Ginting: He managed to track down their master recordings while conducting research for the documentary film on Igor.

Alfred told The Jakarta Post in a recent interview that Igor cut a unique figure in Indonesia’s popular music scene for his pioneering ways of writing and recording music.

"Igor's music is unique in that it mixes a lot of elements from traditional music like gamelan. But he has done a lot of research about them so they don't sound exotic when combined with Western elements," he said.