TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Bahasa Indonesia at a crossroads: Emblem, ecology and policy

Language policy is not a matter of imposing the top-down dos and don’ts about how language is used, but one of active engagement with diverse language users.

Setiono Sugiharto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 11, 2025 Published on Nov. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-11-10T08:18:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Canberra Grammar School (CGS) students join an Indonesian language class on May 17, 2022, attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono. Canberra Grammar School (CGS) students join an Indonesian language class on May 17, 2022, attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono. (Antara/Indonesian Embassy in Canberra)

T

he Language Month of October has passed, but the opportunity to reflect on how the so-called national or official language, bahasa Indonesia, has co-existed with both indigenous and foreign languages within its own linguistic ecology remains.

This contemplation is of paramount importance as the language is now dynamically evolving, continuously shaped and reshaped by innumerable emerging linguistic codes and non-linguistic resources, churned out by the mobility of people, material goods and ideas in the contexts of trans-localism and trans-nationalism.

What is more, mediated by advances in information technology, language speakers from different localities and nationalities easily cross linguistic, cultural and ideological boundaries, bringing with them their own linguistic versions and blending language norms in a complex and unpredictable way to meet their communicative needs.

In the dynamic communicative practices of today’s world, the practice of naming languages has become patently problematic because of the intermingling of different linguistic codes, identities, cultures and ideologies. As communicative practices become unbounded, borderless and fluid, they dynamically evolve and get sedimented into an entity we call “language”.

In its development, bahasa Indonesia originally came into being as a product of diverse indigenous or local language practices, and gained its official status as a national language after the promulgation of the 1928 Youth Pledge. It was the spirit of unity as one motherland, one nation and one language that eventually became the impetus for naming these diverse language practices bahasa Indonesia.

However, what once was deemed the product of a nationalist ideology (hence the politics of national language) is now a product of complex and mobile linguistic and non-linguistic resources produced among people in trans-local and trans-national connectivity.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Construed in this contemporary and fluid perspective, the language is ipso facto no longer a “language per se” as understood in a conventional sense. That is, a language as a fixed, bounded and static system. It is instead an emblem that is preserved only to sustain the ideology of the nation-state, and to the exclusion of everyday, vibrant communicative practices.

Popular

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

Related Articles

Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience

Mass protests and the paradox of ‘gotong royong’ democracy

Indonesian students abroad, riots at home, and the real meaning of merit

Trump-Putin summit: Why ASEAN cannot afford to be a spectator

Telkom’s revenue growth slows in 2024, net profit declines

Related Article

Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience

Mass protests and the paradox of ‘gotong royong’ democracy

Indonesian students abroad, riots at home, and the real meaning of merit

Trump-Putin summit: Why ASEAN cannot afford to be a spectator

Telkom’s revenue growth slows in 2024, net profit declines

Popular

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

More in Opinion

 View more
A Palestinian youth walks past the rubble of destroyed buildings on Nov. 2, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City.
Academia

The Netanyahu Cabinet’s complicity in the Gaza genocide
A man collects used items including plastic bottles on Sept. 2, 2025 at the Cipeucang landfill, where the local administration plans to build a waste-to-energy plant to burn waste and generate electricity, in South Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
Canberra Grammar School (CGS) students join an Indonesian language class on May 17, 2022, attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono.
Academia

Bahasa Indonesia at a crossroads: Emblem, ecology and policy

Highlight
Personnel of the National Police's Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor) collect evidence at the area after an explosion occurred at a mosque inside the SMAN 72 Jakarta state senior high school complex in Jakarta on Nov. 7, 2025.
Jakarta

Nationwide school safety in spotlight after SMAN 72 Jakarta blasts
A member of civil society movement groups holds a poster during a rally opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on November 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent.
Editorial

False national heroes
Lofty ambitions: A worker works on the roof of an under-construction house in a subsidized housing estate on Aug. 6 in Bogor, West Java.
Economy

Housing finance program hits only 63% of target in November

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Pertamina gears up to merge key business arms by year-end
Europe

Indonesia, Croatia vow closer cooperation and OECD support
Companies

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Asia & Pacific

Thailand says 'hostilities' remain despite Cambodia peace pact
Economy

Housing finance program hits only 63% of target in November
Economy

Consumer spending: Reviving the rhythm
Academia

The Netanyahu Cabinet’s complicity in the Gaza genocide
Academia

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Bahasa Indonesia at a crossroads: Emblem, ecology and policy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.