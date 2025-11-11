Nationwide school safety in spotlight after SMAN 72 Jakarta blasts

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
An education watchdog is among those calling for a government plan to make the country's schools safer after last Friday's twin blasts at a North Jakarta high school.
ollowing two explosions at a North Jakarta school last Friday that injured nearly 100 people, the Jakarta administration has launched a citywide safety evaluation of learning facilities, which had been largely ignored in policymaking.
The two blasts occurred in an on-campus mosque at SMAN 72 Jakarta senior high school in Kelapa Gading around midday on Nov. 7, when male students were performing Jumatan (Friday prayers) as prescribed in Islam.
No fatalities were reported in the incident, which has been ruled out as a terror attack.
Police have so far pointed to one student as the alleged perpetrator, though they have not declared a suspect status for the student, who was among those injured.
Investigators have found several pieces of evidence, including written notes and a powdery substance they believe were used in the explosives, and are investigating the motive behind the incident.
Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno said the city administration had started evaluating school safety standards.
“Let us make this incident a shared lesson for us to be more aware and to enhance the culture of safety in our [school] environment,” Rano said in a statement on Sunday night, after visiting dozens of injured students receiving treatment at Jakarta Islamic Hospital and Yarsi Hospital, both in Central Jakarta.
