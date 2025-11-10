TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
Time is money: The Rp 100 trillion price tag on Jakarta’s congestion

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
Time is money: The Rp 100 trillion price tag on Jakarta’s congestion

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 10, 2025 Published on Nov. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-11-10T10:33:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A member of a civil society movement holds a poster during a rally on Nov. 6 opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent. A member of a civil society movement holds a poster during a rally on Nov. 6 opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he late president Soeharto, whose 32-year-rule was marred by allegations of human rights violations, was named a national hero on Monday by the administration of President Prabowo Subianto, former son-in-law of the late strongman.

In commemoration of National Hero Day, which falls on Nov. 10, Prabowo granted Soeharto the title of national hero in a ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday morning.

Besides Soeharto, Prabowo also announced nine other recipients deemed meritorious for their service to the country. They include late president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid who was known as a champion of pluralism and moderate Islam and labor activist Marsinah who was murdered during Soeharto’s New Order era and former foreign minister Mochtar Kusumaatmadja who introduced the “archipelagic state” concept to describe Indonesia.

In his opening speech, Prabowo asked the audience to remember the services of heroes who had served and sacrificed for the country.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed earlier on Sunday that the President would greenlight the proposal to name Soeharto and nine others as national heroes. The Social Affairs Ministry previously proposed a total of 40 nominees for consideration.

Soeharto’s national hero status marked the culmination of a years-long nomination campaign for the status, which has been proposed multiple times since 2010, including during the era of former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, previous attempts to nominate Soeharto were blocked due to a 1998 People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) decree which named Soeharto as a figure to be investigated for corruption, marking him unfit for the national hero’s criteria of exemplary behavior and no criminal conduct.

The MPR decided in October last year to remove Soeharto’s name from its decree on the corruption investigation.

The proposal to name Soeharto a national hero has been met with widespread opposition from human rights groups, who denounced the move as the government’s attempt to whitewash the late president’s crimes during his authoritarian regime from 1967 to 1998.

But President Prabowo’s administration, including Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf and Culture Minister Fadli Zon, has noted the importance of looking at Soeharto’s contribution to the country’s economic progress and that claims of his human rights violations remain “unfounded”.

 

Popular

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Related Articles

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero

KPK pushes ahead with probe into Whoosh

New A400M military aircraft ready for humanitarian missions in Gaza, says Prabowo

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression

Related Article

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero

KPK pushes ahead with probe into Whoosh

New A400M military aircraft ready for humanitarian missions in Gaza, says Prabowo

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression

Popular

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

More in Indonesia

 View more
A member of a civil society movement holds a poster during a rally on Nov. 6 opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent.
Politics

BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero
Spam calls, scam
Archipelago

Police arrest 27 Chinese nationals in online scam raid in Lampung
A Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator escorts Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko (right) following an interrogation on Nov. 9 at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. Sugiri is accused of accepting bribes.
Politics

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery

Highlight
A member of civil society movement groups holds a poster during a rally opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on November 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent.
Politics

BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Editorial

Limited options for pushing GDP
Job seekers register themself during a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of job seekers in Jakarta on May 22, 2025.
Economy

Rising temp jobs, jobless youth strain RI’s job market

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia seeks strong UN oversight for Gaza peacekeeping

Americas

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Companies

GoTo shares soar as govt confirms Grab merger talks
Companies

Garuda Indonesia to raise $1.4b via private placement
Companies

Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry
Europe

BBC chief resigns after row over Trump documentary
Academia

Energy transition is achievable in emerging markets
Economy

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.