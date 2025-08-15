The future of Indonesia: Hope, caution and the power of the people

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
At a discussion on Aug. 6 hosted by The Jakarta Post, academics, former military generals and civil society leaders offered mixed views on the nation’s future. Some expressed cautious optimism, while others warned about democratic backsliding. Two additional public figures later contributed their insights individually.
s Indonesia looks toward its centennial two decades away, the public is increasingly turning a critical eye toward Golden Indonesia 2045, the government’s much lauded road map that envisions its transformation into developed country that is just and prosperous.
At a discussion on Aug. 6 hosted by The Jakarta Post, academics, former military generals and civil society leaders offered mixed views on the nation’s future. Some expressed cautious optimism, while others warned about democratic backsliding. Two additional public figures later contributed their insights individually.
Regardless of their differing perspectives, all agree that Indonesia’s future is not the sole domain of political leaders and is shaped through the active participation of all citizens.
Keep up the good fight: Jusuf Wanandi
“All I want to say is this: Don’t give up. The people [in government] don’t know everything, but our efforts [to give them inputs and criticism] must be strong, determined and consistent. We cannot give up. This republic of ours is too important.
“What I fear is that we do complain, but when it comes to following through, we are either not doing anything or not doing enough. I still believe the people will not simply accept everything without question.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.