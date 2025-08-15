The future of Indonesia: Hope, caution and the power of the people

Visionary insights: The Jakarta Post chief editor M. Taufiqurrahman (bottom left) hosts a discussion on Indonesia’s future at the Post’s editorial offices on Aug. 6, 2025, featuring participants (clockwise from left): former Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal (ret) Chappy Hakim, human rights activist Marzuki Darusman, former Army deputy chief of staff Lt. Gen. (ret) Kiki Syahnakri, the Post’s CEO Judistira Wanandi, historian Asvi Warman Adam and Forum Silaturahmi Anak Bangsa founder Ilham Aidit, with Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) cofounder Jusuf Wanandi and British historian Peter Carey attending by video link. (JP/Okky Ardya)

At a discussion on Aug. 6 hosted by The Jakarta Post, academics, former military generals and civil society leaders offered mixed views on the nation’s future. Some expressed cautious optimism, while others warned about democratic backsliding. Two additional public figures later contributed their insights individually.

A s Indonesia looks toward its centennial two decades away, the public is increasingly turning a critical eye toward Golden Indonesia 2045, the government’s much lauded road map that envisions its transformation into developed country that is just and prosperous.

Regardless of their differing perspectives, all agree that Indonesia’s future is not the sole domain of political leaders and is shaped through the active participation of all citizens.

Jusuf Wanandi (JP/Illustration by Hengky Wijaya)

Keep up the good fight: Jusuf Wanandi

“All I want to say is this: Don’t give up. The people [in government] don’t know everything, but our efforts [to give them inputs and criticism] must be strong, determined and consistent. We cannot give up. This republic of ours is too important.

"What I fear is that we do complain, but when it comes to following through, we are either not doing anything or not doing enough. I still believe the people will not simply accept everything without question.

“What I fear is that we do complain, but when it comes to following through, we are either not doing anything or not doing enough. I still believe the people will not simply accept everything without question.