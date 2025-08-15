Prabowo instructs AHY to safeguard Jakarta-Surabaya HSR project

Visitors take pictures with a train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail (HSR) service branded Whoosh, the first in Southeast Asia, at Halim HSR Station in East Jakarta on Nov. 22, 2023. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita)

The coordinating infrastructure minister says the government aims to draw on the lessons from the Jakarta-Bandung HSR project in ensuring an airtight development plan for the service's second route connecting Jakarta with its East Java capital Surabaya, which he says will be a "breakthrough" in cross-Java mobility.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has instructed Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to ensure that the high-speed rail (HSR) route connecting Jakarta and East Java capital Surabaya will go ahead as planned.

“There is a special task from the President for us [...] to safeguard the continuation of the HSR project,” Agus said at his office on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.

The HSR service, branded Whoosh, currently has only one route connecting Jakarta and Bandung in West Java, a short distance of around 147 kilometers relative to the train’s maximum speed of 350 kph.

“The issue is how to accelerate the mobility of people on Java Island,” Agus said.

He explained that a Jakarta-Surabaya route would be a major breakthrough in the mobility of people, goods and services on the island of Java, enhancing interregional connectivity through a shorter travel time.

The government is also planning to build transit-oriented developments (TODs) around HSR stations outside Greater Jakarta to create new residential areas and economic centers.

Agus added that the project was still at the stage of an in-depth study, in line with the government’s aim to ensure that all technical, financing and land aspects were planned well.