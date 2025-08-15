Indonesia’s nationalism project ‘unfinished’

Critical voices: Members of grassroots groups stage a protest on Wednesday outside Pati Regent Sudewo's office in Central Java. Protestors called for Sudewo's immediate resignation amid a wave of controversy sparked by his widely criticized policies. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

While withstanding multiple political and economic disruptions throughout its 80 years of existence, Indonesia continues searching for its definition of nationalism, with observers saying the country may have veered off course from the direction set by the nation’s founders.

E ighty years after the Proclamation of Independence, Indonesia is still searching for the meaning of its nationalism, as the effort is hindered by unresolved problems that keep it from fully realizing the vision of its founders.

Yet, the nation, as well as its search for the national identity, has withstood multiple political upheavals that have been rocking Indonesia for eight decades, as agreed by historians, retired military generals and civil society figures – individuals who have both witnessed and shaped the country’s defining moments – at a recent focused group discussion hosted by The Jakarta Post.

Identifying “signposts” in the nation’s eight-decade journey, historian Asvi Warman Adam marked the early 20th century as the first rise of Indonesian nationalism, culminating in the Proclamation of Independence by Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta in 1945.

The violent upheaval of 1965 marking the start of Soeharto’s New Order regime, Asvi said, was the next turning point, with not only the purge of Indonesian communists, but also the silencing of reform-minded thinkers.

“[In 1965] we lost more than just an ideology, which had played a role in bringing about Indonesia’s independence,” Asvi said.

The reform in 1998 dismantled the New Order. But many of its hallmarks still persist today, according to rights activist and former attorney general Marzuki Darusman.

One such legacy is what Marzuki called “emergency nationalism”, referring to a sense of unity in response to apparent threats, which has kept the nation intact during turbulent moments. But it has also hindered the development of a sustained and long-term vision for the country.