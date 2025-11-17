TheJakartaPost

Purbaya calls on journalists to step up scrutiny of government

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 17, 2025

Support the truth: Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (left) and Chief Editors Forum chair Retno Pinasti (second left) flag off participants of the 2025 Run for Good Journalism event on Sunday, in Jakarta. Organized by the Chief Editors Forum, the event aimed to strengthen the ecosystem of quality journalism and support the sustainability of the media industry amid the challenges of the digital era. Support the truth: Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (left) and Chief Editors Forum chair Retno Pinasti (second left) flag off participants of the 2025 Run for Good Journalism event on Sunday, in Jakarta. Organized by the Chief Editors Forum, the event aimed to strengthen the ecosystem of quality journalism and support the sustainability of the media industry amid the challenges of the digital era. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

F

inance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has called on Indonesian media to reinvigorate their watchdog role, arguing that stronger journalistic scrutiny, including criticism of government policies, is essential to safeguarding the country’s economic performance.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Chief Editors Forum on Sunday, Purbaya said the press had grown “increasingly muted” in recent years, leaving poor public policies insufficiently challenged and weakening policy outcomes.

Journalists, he said, play a crucial role in ensuring Indonesia’s long-term development stays on track. “Next time, give good criticism, and if possible, offer solutions too,” he said.

He also acknowledged mounting concerns about the media industry’s declining health, and subsequently urged news organizations to remain critical and resilient to help reverse the trend.

Chief Editors Forum chairwoman Retno Pinasti said during the similar event that sustained, collective efforts were needed to protect quality journalism and media sustainability.

"Misinformation, disinformation and deepfakes must be tackled through effective and coordinated efforts, [starting with journalists] upholding ethical standards and continuing to innovate and adapt to [rapidly] changing landscape,” she continued.

The “Fun Run for Good Journalism” at South Jakarta’s Atma Jaya Catholic University drew around 400 participants, including senior journalists, media figures and editors-in-chief. (gmb)

