Jakarta Post
Judge transfers fall short in tackling judiciary corruption

Announced on May 9, the latest wave of judge reassignments launched by the Supreme Court affected 41 judges in district and high courts across the country, triggered by recent arrests of judges in various bribery cases.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 16, 2025 Published on May. 15, 2025

A general view of the Supreme Court in Jakarta on July 22, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi CHIBA )

A

recent wave of judge transfers by the Supreme Court following bribery scandals has been seen as a modest effort to improve the country’s judicial system, according to observers who cast doubt on whether the measure is sufficient to prevent corruption and strengthen judicial integrity.

Last week, the Supreme Court reassigned 41 judges in district and high courts across the country. The decision was announced on May 9 by the court’s Chief Justice Sunarto, who said in the announcement video urging all court personnel to “avoid transactional services and uphold integrity to work better”.

Among the names included in the transfer list was Judge Eko Aryanto, who was transferred to the West Papua High Court from his initial position at the Jakarta Corruption Court.

Eko previously made headlines for presiding over the trial of businessman Harvey Moeis in a corruption case involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah. The panel of judges sentenced Harvey to 6.5 years behind bars after it found him guilty of personal enrichment and money laundering in one of the largest graft cases in the country’s history. 

The punishment prompted a public uproar as many observers said it was unduly lenient compared with the Rp 332.6 trillion (US$20 billion) total state losses incurred by the corruption. But the Supreme Court later denied that the transfer had anything to do with Harvey’s case.

Another name included in the transfer list was Albertina Ho, who once served as a member of the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) supervisory council. Initially a deputy head of the Banten High Court, she was transferred to become the deputy head of the Jakarta High Court.

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

Keep rotten doctors away

Supreme Court needs nearly 2,000 more judges

Constitutional Court's public image improving, survey finds

A teacher explains about a learning material using a smart TV to students at SDIT Persis Ciganitri Islamic elementary school in Bandung regency, West Java on May 2, 2025. The usage of interactive screen in classrooms is part of initiatives announced by President Prabowo Subianto on May 2, in commemoration of the National Education Day, to improve the country's education system.
Society

Critics slam Prabowo’s smart screens as misplaced education priority
An officer from the West Java Police collects antemortem data and DNA samples from families of the victims of the blast during a disposal of expired military ammunition, at the Pameungpeuk Hospital in Garut on May 12, 2025.
Archipelago

TNI accused of hiring civilians in fatal disposal of expired munitions
Clash: Police officers disperse demonstrators protesting the controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law on March 24 in Surabaya, East Java.
Archipelago

Two students arrested for allegedly detaining undercover officer during protest

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Satire is protected speech
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) staff activity at the 2020 population cencus call center room in Jakarta, on February 17, 2020 .The population census which occurs every 10 years aimed to update data of the country’s demographics, which are crucial to supporting certain policy interventions and will combine door-to-door interviews and data gathering and online submission This methods is the first time used in Indonesia.
Economy

Govt abruptly pushes back trade data release

The Latest

 View more
Academia

We are the ocean: High stakes for the blue planet
Academia

ASEAN and the Andaman Sea Crisis: Lessons still unlearned
Academia

What civil society must do now to defend Indonesia’s future
Markets

Asian shares set to end strong week on soft note, bonds enjoy relief rally
Academia

Waging peace amid perpetual conflicts
Europe

EU accuses TikTok of violating digital rules over ads
Asia & Pacific

Construction tycoon among 17 wanted in Thailand over deadly tower collapse
Academia

Indonesia's supply chain position amid tariff turmoil
