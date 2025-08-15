Prabowo spearheads antigraft drive, threatens ‘unpopular actions’

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his first State of the Nation Address on Aug. 15, 2025, during the annual plenary meeting of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Reuters/Pool/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

In his State of the Nation address on Friday, Prabowo has taken a strong stance against corruption, warning all those who engaged in such activities that he would bring down the entire force of the law against them, regardless of their position or party.

P resident Prabowo Subianto vowed strict law enforcement and threatened to take “unpopular actions” to save the nation from corruption and illegal practices that depleted the state coffers in his State of the Nation address on Friday, his first since taking office last October.

The State of the Nation address takes place ahead of Independence Day each year.

Speaking before the country’s executive, legislative and judicial branches at the annual plenary meeting of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta, Prabowo pledged to protect the nation’s resources and people from what he called serakahnomics, the pursuit of profit at the expense of ordinary people.

Dressed in a dark grey suit with a blue tie, Prabowo said that as head of state, he had a duty to take necessary measures, “even though they are difficult or unpopular for certain parties”, to “save the country’s wealth” for future generations.

“We will not hesitate […] to take legal action against those who break the rules, those who make life harder for the people and those who seek outrageous profits from the suffering of the poor,” he said.

The Constitution and trade laws, he continued, contained provisions to penalize those who stockpiled basic necessities or critical goods for certain periods during shortages, price fluctuations and distribution disruptions.

The President also alleged abuse of power by “certain entrepreneurs” to dominate and manipulate the rice industry, which he said was “unacceptable”, and said his government would improve licensing for large-scale rice mills to guarantee the “right quantity, proper quality, affordable prices for consumers”.