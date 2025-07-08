The high cost of a cheap life: Indonesia’s normalized ferry disasters

Rescuers search for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters of the Bali Strait near Jembrana, Bali, on July 4. (AFP/Dicky Bisinglasi)

The Bali Strait tragedy highlights the fact that many ferries operate well beyond their technical lifespan.

O n the evening of July 2, national TV channels showed grim footage from the Bali Strait, a ferry had capsized. As images of chaos and panicked passengers flashed across the screen, I felt a familiar weight in my chest: A heavy mix of helplessness and frustration.

Another disaster. Another round of condolences. I have long lost count of how many times journalists have reached out for my thoughts after yet another ferry tragedy.

It began three years ago, the first time I was interviewed about a maritime accident. Since then, the pattern has remained painfully consistent: A vessel sinks, lives are lost, headlines follow, and then, silence. I find myself giving the same warnings, offering the same recommendations, only to see them buried by bureaucracy and forgotten until the next tragedy.

This is not just about ferries. It is about how little we value life in an archipelagic nation that depends so deeply on the sea.

Indonesia is among the world’s worst performers in maritime safety. The Allianz Safety and Shipping Review 2025 lists Indonesia among countries with the highest number of ship losses globally.

According to Lloyd’s Register Foundation, Indonesia ranked second worldwide in maritime transport accidents as of 2017. Between 2015 and 2025, the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) recorded over 190 major incidents, resulting in more than 787 deaths.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

For a nation of over 17,000 islands, where ferries are a lifeline, this is a tragic failure of duty.