Jakarta Post
Indonesia’s trade deal with the US needs ASEAN and more

Bilateral deals may offer tactical wins, but durable stability will come from joint rules, shared mechanisms and sustained regional coordination.

Rania Teguh (The Jakarta Post)
Canberra
Fri, July 18, 2025

Using a rubber-tired gantry crane, port workers load export-bound containers onto a vessel flying the Portuguese flag on June 24 at the Tanjung Mas port in Semarang. Using a rubber-tired gantry crane, port workers load export-bound containers onto a vessel flying the Portuguese flag on June 24 at the Tanjung Mas port in Semarang. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

I

ndonesia has reached a political agreement with the United States to lower tariffs on key exports, following a direct call between President Prabowo Subianto and US President Donald Trump. The deal reduces US tariffs on Indonesian products from 32 percent to 19 percent.

But the nature of this agreement, and the way it was reached, highlights deeper risks. In an era where economic statecraft increasingly relies on presidential discretion, political exposure and implementation gaps matter as much as negotiated terms.

Vietnam’s experience offers a warning. Despite months of technical engagement, Hanoi was blindsided when Trump publicly announced tariff terms that had not been agreed by its negotiators. What was expected to be around 11 percent was suddenly set at 20 percent. No joint statement followed. No legal document was released. Negotiators were caught off guard.

A similar lack of transparency now surrounds the US–Indonesia deal, which to date exists only as a verbal agreement between heads of state.

The volatility surrounding the US–Vietnam tariff episode is not an isolated case. It reflects broader shifts in US trade policy under Trump’s return: Weakened institutional channels, unpredictable policy processes and outcomes driven by political positioning rather than economic logic or World Trade Organization (WTO) principles.

In Indonesia’s case, the technical negotiations had been underway since April, led by Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto. Yet the final tariff outcome emerged only after direct presidential contact, underscoring the limited role of formal negotiation.

That process led to a significant win: A 13-percentage-point reduction in tariffs, which positions Indonesia slightly ahead of Vietnam (which accepted 20 percent), and well below China (55 percent), Cambodia (36 percent), Bangladesh (35 percent) and India (27 percent). This is a meaningful improvement in Indonesia’s competitiveness for labor-intensive goods like garments, footwear and shrimp.

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

US tariff pressure melts frozen RI-EU trade talks

Female activist threatened after protesting minister's denial of 1998 mass rape

Calls grow for Culture Minister's dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial

Trump-Musk feud shakes markets pre-payrolls

Between needs and interests: Indonesia's partnerships in the age of uncertainty

US tariff pressure melts frozen RI-EU trade talks

Female activist threatened after protesting minister’s denial of 1998 mass rape

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial

Trump-Musk feud shakes markets pre-payrolls

Between needs and interests: Indonesia’s partnerships in the age of uncertainty

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce the 'political agreement' of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14 in Brussels.
Academia

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

New graduates celebrate on May 29, 2025, during their commencement ceremony at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Academia

The Sino-American battle for brains
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech on Sept. 3, 2024, during a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Academia

The silent threat to Indonesia’s budget sustainability

Workers at a mining site of PT Freeport Indonesia look at the Carstensz Pyramid in this undated photograph. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has said that the US-based gold and copper miner has caused the state US$13 billion in losses from environmental damage. (thejakartapost.com/Nethy Dharma Somba)
Markets

US copper tariff poses a double-edged sword for Indonesian miners
Welcoming salute: Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot's Embraer E190-E2 regional jet receives the customary water cannon salute at the Kertajati International Airport on its inaugural flight on Sept. 28, 2024. Scoot flies to Kertajati on Tuesday and Saturday.
Editorial

Kertajati’s hard lesson
Flags of political parties are seen at the office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2023, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 presidential election candidates.
Politics

Proposal to raise state funding for political parties gains traction

Jakarta

Fenced off from sea: North Jakartans watch coastline slip away
Economy

Japan rice prices double, raising pressure on PM
Art & Culture

‘ProGress’: An exhibition for looking ahead
Academia

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

Politics

Victims of police brutality speak out against KUHAP flaws
Middle East and Africa

Pope 'deeply saddened' by Gaza church strike, urges immediate ceasefire
Tech

Zuckerberg reaches settlement to end $8b trial over Cambridge Analytica
Entertainment

'Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan' tests love against time
