Jakarta Post
‘ProGress’: An exhibition for looking ahead

At Neo Gallery’s ProGress exhibition, former art insiders step into the spotlight as they trade their roles as curators and collectors to finally become artists themselves.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, July 18, 2025

Empathy and precision: 'Homes at the Edge of a Dream' by Benny Raharjo, mixed media, 53 x 70 centimeters, 2025. Empathy and precision: 'Homes at the Edge of a Dream' by Benny Raharjo, mixed media, 53 x 70 centimeters, 2025. (-/ Benny Raharjo)

The renowned German artist Joseph Beuys once said, “Anyone is an artist.”

The ProGress exhibition at Neo Gallery, located on the bustling Jl. Tanah Abang in Central Jakarta, might just prove those words true. But the exhibitors here are not just anyone. They are individuals who were once deeply embedded in the art world, as gallery owners, art valuers, collectors or passionate lovers of art and entrepreneurship.

Now, in the twilight of their lives, amid the vibrant energy of Jakarta’s youthful art scene, they have chosen to become doers. Letting their inner voices guide them, they have created works infused with freshness, tempered by the maturity that comes with rebirth.

ProGress captures a sense of movement and quiet courage; the drive to grow, shift and evolve. The exhibition gathers artworks that reflect transformation, resilience and the beauty of becoming.

Benny Raharjo’s pieces reflect both his architectural training and his awareness of urban poverty.

Titles such as Homes at the Edge of a Dream, Layered Homes, Layered Fates, Unequal Walls and Beneath the Luxury are executed with architectural precision and deep empathy for the urban poor.

Constructed from discarded materials like old gunny sacks, torn clothing and other refuse, they resemble architectural maquettes. Small lamps and flags illuminate and animate these structures, transforming waste into poetic form.

