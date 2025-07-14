Monita Tahalea comes alive with new album ‘Merona’

Affirmation of life: The album's closing track, “Kehidupan“, is Monita Tahalea’s tender declaration that no human life is without meaning. (Dandelion Records/-)

W hat is Monita Tahalea looking for? Her answer, during her conversation with The Jakarta Post, was pure and simple: "I just want to live."

Those five words, perhaps understandably so, might elicit amused chuckles along with frowned eyebrows from unassuming music audiences. That being said, anyone who has listened to Monita's latest studio album, Merona, would easily understand the point she is trying to make. The nine-track record, released on June 30, is sonically eclectic, so much so that it does not pay heed to conventional genre boundaries. It presents the artist at her most alive, creatively as well as spiritually.

But why is that state of aliveness so important to Monita?

"Because I have experienced what it feels like to be half-alive and half-dead, meaning that your body is alive but your soul is not," she elaborated. "Perhaps because we have buried ourselves in our pain, in our failure. There is no inspiration to be found, and we cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. That feels terrifying."

'The color of being human'

Monita's zest for life was, ultimately, the reason why it took her approximately five years to present a new album of original material. Her previous album, Dari Balik Jendela (2020), positioned her as a quiet observer of life. Cut to Merona, and this time around, she has mustered the courage to raise her voice and face life as it is, warts and all.

As a result, after nearly two decades since she made her mark in the music industry, Monita found the art of making music more "joyful" than ever. It was the kind of joy that was both confusing and exhilarating.