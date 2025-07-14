TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
ASML warns it may not achieve growth in 2026, shares drop

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
ASML warns it may not achieve growth in 2026, shares drop

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Monita Tahalea comes alive with new album ‘Merona’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Monita Tahalea's latest studio album, Merona, is an artistic exploration and transformation, as well as a reincarnation.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Mon, July 14, 2025 Published on Jul. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-07-14T11:57:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Affirmation of life: The album's closing track, “Kehidupan“, is Monita Tahalea’s tender declaration that no human life is without meaning. Affirmation of life: The album's closing track, “Kehidupan“, is Monita Tahalea’s tender declaration that no human life is without meaning. (Dandelion Records/-)

W

hat is Monita Tahalea looking for? Her answer, during her conversation with The Jakarta Post, was pure and simple: "I just want to live."

Those five words, perhaps understandably so, might elicit amused chuckles along with frowned eyebrows from unassuming music audiences. That being said, anyone who has listened to Monita's latest studio album, Merona, would easily understand the point she is trying to make. The nine-track record, released on June 30, is sonically eclectic, so much so that it does not pay heed to conventional genre boundaries. It presents the artist at her most alive, creatively as well as spiritually.

But why is that state of aliveness so important to Monita?

"Because I have experienced what it feels like to be half-alive and half-dead, meaning that your body is alive but your soul is not," she elaborated. "Perhaps because we have buried ourselves in our pain, in our failure. There is no inspiration to be found, and we cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. That feels terrifying."

'The color of being human'

Monita's zest for life was, ultimately, the reason why it took her approximately five years to present a new album of original material. Her previous album, Dari Balik Jendela (2020), positioned her as a quiet observer of life. Cut to Merona, and this time around, she has mustered the courage to raise her voice and face life as it is, warts and all.

As a result, after nearly two decades since she made her mark in the music industry, Monita found the art of making music more "joyful" than ever. It was the kind of joy that was both confusing and exhilarating.

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

Related Articles

Guns, goals and growth: Indonesia, France boost defense ties

Prioritizing agriculture in the Indonesia-Japan partnership

‘Beyond the Plate Vol. 2’: Borderless culinary creativity

Start-up captures coolants to stop global warming

UK government condemns 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury

Related Article

Guns, goals and growth: Indonesia, France boost defense ties

Prioritizing agriculture in the Indonesia-Japan partnership

‘Beyond the Plate Vol. 2’: Borderless culinary creativity

Start-up captures coolants to stop global warming

UK government condemns 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

More in Culture

 View more
Affirmation of life: The album's closing track, “Kehidupan“, is Monita Tahalea’s tender declaration that no human life is without meaning.
Entertainment

Monita Tahalea comes alive with new album ‘Merona’
(Left-right) English actor Nicholas Hoult, US actress Rachel Brosnahan and US actor David Corenswet attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Superman“ at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 7, 2025.
Entertainment

'Superman' aims to save flagging film franchise, not just humanity
A person walks past an Oasis themed bus in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the British rock band's highly-anticipated second leg of their reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter.
Entertainment

Manchester gives hometown heroes Oasis rapturous reception

Highlight
Visitors look at a textile machine on Thursday during the 20th Indo Intertex Expo at Jakarta International Expo in Sawah Besar, North Jakarta. Around 600 companies from 16 countries are taking part in the international textile and garment exhibition, which runs until March 23
Economy

Domestic concerns loom as businesses cheer on US-RI deal
Workers load fresh fruits bunches (FFBs) onto a truck on May 23, 2024, at Sungai Mesjid Port in Dumai, Riau. Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, has beenlooking to use biomass as a way to reduce costly fuel imports.
Editorial

Prabowo’s EU triumph
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks with his lawyer Hotman Paris (right) upon arriving for an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) headquarters in Jakarta on July 15, 2025. Investigators question the former minister as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops in the then-education ministry.
Politics

AGO may close in on former minister in laptop graft case as more suspects named

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The ever-evolving 'Trump doctrine' and the fight for US strategy
Academia

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership
Society

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Economy

Domestic concerns loom as businesses cheer on US-RI deal
Jakarta

Jakarta launches trial to reopen waste-to-fuel plant

Academia

Guns, goals and growth: Indonesia, France boost defense ties
Opinion

Analysis: Influencer's arrest in Myanmar shows RI's weak overseas protection
Politics

Anies-linked movement mulls shift into political party

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Monita Tahalea comes alive with new album ‘Merona’

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.