TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Oasis ride Britpop revival

A trip to high street retailer Marks and Spencer, popular with older shoppers, feels like stepping back 30 years, with Oasis T-shirts flying off the shelves. 

Caroline Taix (AFP)
Premium
London
Mon, June 30, 2025 Published on Jun. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-06-30T16:40:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Oasis ride Britpop revival Fan Emily McShane, takes a photograph of a new street artwork depicting Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher, created by Manchester-based street artist Pic.One.Art. on the side of the Sifters Record store in Burnage, a suburb of Manchester, northern England on Aug. 27, 2024. British rock legends Oasis announced Tuesday they will reunite for a worldwide tour, as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud. The band behind hit songs including “Wonderwall“, “Don't Look Back In Anger“ and “Champagne Supernova“, will play an initial 14 gigs next year in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and the Irish capital, Dublin, starting in July. (AFP/Paul Ellis)

W

ith "Britpop" bands Oasis and Pulp topping the charts and filling concert halls, a 90s vibe is floating over the UK this summer amid nostalgia for a "cooler" time when people seemed "happier".

A trip to high street retailer Marks and Spencer, popular with older shoppers, feels like stepping back 30 years, with Oasis T-shirts flying off the shelves. 

But they're also on sale at Urban Outfitter, a retailer favoured by teens and young adults. 

One crop top reads "Oasis, Live Forever", a tribute to one of the band's most famous songs. 

On Instagram and TikTok, young people are filming themselves styled like the band's brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. 

The band's reunion, 16 years after the brothers' messy split, has generated huge enthusiasm across the generation gap. 

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff, were snapped up at the end of last August. 

Popular

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Related Articles

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

Raissa Ramadhani is officially missing you

Britpop band Pulp announce first album in 24 years

Debut Oasis album tops UK charts 30 years after original release

Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates

Related Article

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

Raissa Ramadhani is officially missing you

Britpop band Pulp announce first album in 24 years

Debut Oasis album tops UK charts 30 years after original release

Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates

Popular

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

More in Culture

 View more
Fan Emily McShane, takes a photograph of a new street artwork depicting Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher, created by Manchester-based street artist Pic.One.Art. on the side of the Sifters Record store in Burnage, a suburb of Manchester, northern England on Aug. 27, 2024. British rock legends Oasis announced Tuesday they will reunite for a worldwide tour, as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud. The band behind hit songs including “Wonderwall“, “Don't Look Back In Anger“ and “Champagne Supernova“, will play an initial 14 gigs next year in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and the Irish capital, Dublin, starting in July.
Entertainment

Oasis ride Britpop revival

Citra winner Kamila Andini (center) is seen directing Netflix series Gadis Kretek in this undated behind-the-scenes photo file. Courtesy of Netflix
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamila Andini invited to join Academy
To the backdrop of a Palestinian flag, Bobby Vylan of British duo Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 28, 2025.
Entertainment

UK government condemns 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury

Highlight
Business day: Workers load and unload containers at Ahmad Yani seaport in Ternate, North Maluku, on Oct. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Indonesia to relax import rules as US tariff deadline nears
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Editorial

Homes unbought or unbuilt
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of the integrated EV battery ecosystem project by the Antam-IBC-CBL consortium at Artha Industrial Hill, Karawang, West Java, on June 29, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo breaks ground on $5.9b EV battery plant in West Java

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

Oasis ride Britpop revival

Tech

Trump says 'very wealthy' group to buy TikTok
Middle East and Africa

France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
Companies

Godrej Launches Daycare, Supporting Working Moms with Equity and Peace of Mind
Regulations

Canada rescinds tax on US tech firms in hopes of Trump trade deal
Asia & Pacific

Rights abuses flourish in Cambodian scamming compounds: Amnesty
Americas

US Senate edges towards vote on Trump's spending bill
Regulations

Indonesia to relax import rules as US tariff deadline nears
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Oasis ride Britpop revival

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.