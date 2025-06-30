Oasis ride Britpop revival

Fan Emily McShane, takes a photograph of a new street artwork depicting Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher, created by Manchester-based street artist Pic.One.Art. on the side of the Sifters Record store in Burnage, a suburb of Manchester, northern England on Aug. 27, 2024. British rock legends Oasis announced Tuesday they will reunite for a worldwide tour, as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud. The band behind hit songs including “Wonderwall“, “Don't Look Back In Anger“ and “Champagne Supernova“, will play an initial 14 gigs next year in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and the Irish capital, Dublin, starting in July. (AFP/Paul Ellis)

A trip to high street retailer Marks and Spencer, popular with older shoppers, feels like stepping back 30 years, with Oasis T-shirts flying off the shelves.

W ith "Britpop" bands Oasis and Pulp topping the charts and filling concert halls, a 90s vibe is floating over the UK this summer amid nostalgia for a "cooler" time when people seemed "happier".

But they're also on sale at Urban Outfitter, a retailer favoured by teens and young adults.

One crop top reads "Oasis, Live Forever", a tribute to one of the band's most famous songs.

On Instagram and TikTok, young people are filming themselves styled like the band's brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The band's reunion, 16 years after the brothers' messy split, has generated huge enthusiasm across the generation gap.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff, were snapped up at the end of last August.