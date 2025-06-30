Oasis ride Britpop revival

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
A trip to high street retailer Marks and Spencer, popular with older shoppers, feels like stepping back 30 years, with Oasis T-shirts flying off the shelves.
ith "Britpop" bands Oasis and Pulp topping the charts and filling concert halls, a 90s vibe is floating over the UK this summer amid nostalgia for a "cooler" time when people seemed "happier".
But they're also on sale at Urban Outfitter, a retailer favoured by teens and young adults.
One crop top reads "Oasis, Live Forever", a tribute to one of the band's most famous songs.
On Instagram and TikTok, young people are filming themselves styled like the band's brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.
The band's reunion, 16 years after the brothers' messy split, has generated huge enthusiasm across the generation gap.
Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff, were snapped up at the end of last August.
