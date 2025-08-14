TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
The ‘joki’ Strava phenomenon: Faking running stats for flex

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
The ‘joki’ Strava phenomenon: Faking running stats for flex

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Taylor Swift says 'Showgirl' album reflects joy of recent tour

Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, National Football League player Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. "Showgirl" will be released October 3, the singer said on the episode aired on Wednesday. 

Lisa Richwine (Reuters)
Los Angeles
Thu, August 14, 2025 Published on Aug. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-08-14T12:06:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour“ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States. The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour“ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States. The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (AFP/Getty Images/John Medina)

P

op superstar Taylor Swift said her forthcoming album, the upbeat "The Life of a Showgirl," was inspired by the joy she felt when she was performing around the world on her record-setting Eras Tour.

Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, National Football League player Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. "Showgirl" will be released October 3, the singer said on the episode aired on Wednesday. 

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," Swift said. 

"It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in my life."

She said that "effervescence" came through and promised some "bangers."

Swift has won 14 Grammys including an unparalleled four album of the year honors. "Showgirl" will be her 12th original album.

The Eras Tour, which featured music from throughout her two-decade career, concluded in December 2024 and grossed more than $2 billion. The singer said she jetted to Sweden between European tour dates to record "Showgirl."

She said her goal was to produce "melodies that were so infectious that you're almost angry at it" and lyrics that were "as vivid, crisp, focused and completely intentional.”

The cover for the 12-track album features Swift floating underwater in a bejeweled bodice. She said the image represented the end of her night on tour. 

The title track is a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Other songs include "Elizabeth Taylor," "Eldest Daughter" and "Actually Romantic." 

Travis Kelce said the "Showgirl" album "will make you dance" and was a contrast to Swift's last release, "The Tortured Poets Department."

"Oh yeah," said Swift, who agreed that her music often reflected her feelings at the time. "Life is more upbeat."

Popular

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom

Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Related Articles

Trump says Putin ready to make deal on Ukraine, US hopes to include Zelenskiy

Taking Gaza City will be a difficult, costly for Israel

Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward

Monita Tahalea comes alive with new album ‘Merona’

Related Article

Trump says Putin ready to make deal on Ukraine, US hopes to include Zelenskiy

Taking Gaza City will be a difficult, costly for Israel

Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward

Monita Tahalea comes alive with new album ‘Merona’

Popular

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom

Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

More in Culture

 View more
The SpaceX Starship rocket launches from Starbase, Texas, as seen from South Padre Island on May 27, 2025. SpaceX mission control lost contact with the upper stage of Starship as it leaked fuel, spun out of control and made an uncontrolled reentry after flying halfway around the world, likely disintegrating over the Indian Ocean, officials said.
Science & Tech

After repeated explosions, new test for Musk's megarocket
Futuristic Semar: Cast members of 'Mencari Semar' pose with director Rangga Riantiarno (top, third left), scenographer Deden Bulqini (top, fourth left), Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation’s program manager Billy Gamaliel (top, center) and Teater Koma’s cofounder Ratna Riantiarno (top, fourth right) on July 31, 2025, after attending a press conference at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta. JP/Sylviana Hamdani
Art & Culture

‘Mencari Semar’: Teater Koma seeks ancient wisdom in the digital age
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour“ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States. The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour.
Entertainment

Taylor Swift says 'Showgirl' album reflects joy of recent tour

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

To make the state great again
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Air Canada flight attendants strike over pay, shutting down service
Science & Tech

After repeated explosions, new test for Musk's megarocket
Americas

Louisiana sues Roblox game platform over child safety
Sports

Marshall Islands make history with first-ever international soccer match
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 225 in 48 hours: Disaster agency
Middle East and Africa

At least 1,760 Gazans killed while seeking aid since late May: UN
Asia & Pacific

Japan's emperor expresses 'deep remorse' 80 years after WWII
Tech

Meta probed over AI chatbot talk with children
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.