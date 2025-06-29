TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

UK government condemns 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury

UK officers are studying videos of rapper Bobby Vylan leading crowds in chants of "Death, death to the IDF", a reference to the acronym for the Israeli army, during his set on Saturday.

Agencies
London, United Kingdom
Sun, June 29, 2025 Published on Jun. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-06-29T17:15:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
UK government condemns 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury To the backdrop of a Palestinian flag, Bobby Vylan of British duo Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 28, 2025. (AFP/Oli Scarf)

T

he UK government said on Sunday that the BBC had questions to answer over criticism of Israel by musicians at Glastonbury festival that police are probing.

UK officers are studying videos of rapper Bobby Vylan leading crowds in chants of "Death, death to the IDF", a reference to the acronym for the Israeli army, during his set on Saturday.

They are also examining comments by outspoken Irish rap trio Kneecap, one of whose members wore a T-shirt dedicated to Palestine Action Group, which is about to be banned under UK terror laws.

The IDF chants, condemned by the Israeli embassy in London, were broadcast on the BBC, which airs coverage of Britain's most popular music festival.

"I thought it's appalling, to be honest, and I think the BBC and Glastonbury have got questions to answer about how we saw such a spectacle on our screens," UK minister Wes Streeting told Sky News.

The Israel embassy said in a statement late Saturday "it was "deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival".

But Streeting, Labour's health secretary, also took aim at the embassy, telling it to "get your own house in order".

"I think there's a serious point there by the Israeli embassy. I wish they'd take the violence of their own citizens towards Palestinians more seriously," he said, citing settler violence in the West Bank.

A spokesperson for the BBC said some of the comments by Vylan, part of British duo Bob Vylan, were "deeply offensive" and the broadcaster had "no plans to make the performance available on demand".

Avon and Somerset police said Saturday that video evidence would be assessed by officers "to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation".

Kneecap, who have made headlines in recent months with their pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance, led crowds in a chant against UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer had said the band should not perform after its member Liam O'Hanna, known by his stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

He appeared in court earlier this month accused of having displayed a Hezbollah flag while saying "Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah" after a video resurfaced of a London concert last year.

The Iran-backed Lebanese force Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are banned in the UK, and it is an offence to express support for them.

O'Hanna has denied the charge and told the Guardian in an interview published Friday that "it was a joke -- we're playing characters".

Kneecap regularly lead crowds in chants of "Free Palestine" during their concerts. Their fans revere them for their anti-establishment stance and criticism of British imperialism but critics call them extremists.

The group apologised this year after a 2023 video emerged appearing to show one singer calling for the death of British Conservative lawmakers.

Prime Minister Starmer said earlier this month it was "not appropriate" for Kneecap to appear at Glastonbury.

The band's frontman Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence last month for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah at a concert in November. He has denied the charge.

A British government minister said it was appalling that the anti-Israel chants had been made atGlastonbury, and that the festival's organisers and the BBC broadcaster - which is showing the event - had questions to answer.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was also appalled by violence committed by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"I'd also say to the Israeli Embassy, get your own house in order in terms of the conduct of your own citizens and the settlers in the West Bank," Streeting told Sky News.

 

Popular

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Related Articles

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

Mossad chief thanks CIA for help in Iran war

Java Jazz turns 20 as a stage for discovery, musical sparks

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog

Praise for Ramaphosa as he keeps cool amid Trump attack

Related Article

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

Mossad chief thanks CIA for help in Iran war

Java Jazz turns 20 as a stage for discovery, musical sparks

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog

Praise for Ramaphosa as he keeps cool amid Trump attack

Popular

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

More in Culture

 View more
Fan Emily McShane, takes a photograph of a new street artwork depicting Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher, created by Manchester-based street artist Pic.One.Art. on the side of the Sifters Record store in Burnage, a suburb of Manchester, northern England on Aug. 27, 2024. British rock legends Oasis announced Tuesday they will reunite for a worldwide tour, as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud. The band behind hit songs including “Wonderwall“, “Don't Look Back In Anger“ and “Champagne Supernova“, will play an initial 14 gigs next year in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and the Irish capital, Dublin, starting in July.
Entertainment

Oasis ride Britpop revival

Citra winner Kamila Andini (center) is seen directing Netflix series Gadis Kretek in this undated behind-the-scenes photo file. Courtesy of Netflix
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamila Andini invited to join Academy
To the backdrop of a Palestinian flag, Bobby Vylan of British duo Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 28, 2025.
Entertainment

UK government condemns 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury

Highlight
Business day: Workers load and unload containers at Ahmad Yani seaport in Ternate, North Maluku, on Oct. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Indonesia to relax import rules as US tariff deadline nears
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Editorial

Homes unbought or unbuilt
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of the integrated EV battery ecosystem project by the Antam-IBC-CBL consortium at Artha Industrial Hill, Karawang, West Java, on June 29, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo breaks ground on $5.9b EV battery plant in West Java

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

Oasis ride Britpop revival

Tech

Trump says 'very wealthy' group to buy TikTok
Middle East and Africa

France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
Companies

Godrej Launches Daycare, Supporting Working Moms with Equity and Peace of Mind
Regulations

Canada rescinds tax on US tech firms in hopes of Trump trade deal
Asia & Pacific

Rights abuses flourish in Cambodian scamming compounds: Amnesty
Americas

US Senate edges towards vote on Trump's spending bill
Regulations

Indonesia to relax import rules as US tariff deadline nears
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.