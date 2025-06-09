Two decades later, M2M is still in our dreams

What you do about me: Norwegian pop duo M2M, consisting of Marit Larsen (left) and Marion Ravn (right), kicked off the Asian leg of "The Better Endings Tour 2025" from April to May. Courtesy of Jørgen Nordby (Jørgen Nordby/-)

The Norwegian pop duo once wrote that they would give their story a better ending. Turns out, this may not be the story's final page just yet.

Felix Martua

Contributor/Jakarta

It was a reunion that no one saw coming.

When M2M posted the brief cover of "The Day You Went Away" on social media last September, it was as though the entire 90s and “noughties” generations were in a frenzy. Calling it “unexpected” would be an understatement, as it has been two decades since Marit Larsen and Marion Ravn last joined forces as M2M. Cut to the following year, and their “The Better Endings Tour 2025”, encompassing Asia from April until May, was both a commercial success and a cultural watershed.

M2M used to be a couple of teen girls whose fearlessness defied their age as they, unlike their peers, decided to break the rules and write their own music. Today, they are now a team of superwomen, proving that music that is true to its creator's integrity is also timeless.

"There's no point making songs just to make it a hit or because that's what's popular now. That's not going to work," Marion said in the duo's conversation with The Jakarta Post. "You just have to make the music you want to make."