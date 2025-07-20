TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

During a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday, the jumbotron zoomed in on a man and a woman embracing in the stands.

AFP
New York, United States
Sun, July 20, 2025 Published on Jul. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-07-20T07:32:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. (AFP/Getty Images/Ethan Miller)

T

he CEO of an American tech company resigned Saturday after a video of him embracing an alleged colleague at a Coldplay concert went viral and fueled relentless memes.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," New York-based Astronomer said in a statement shared on LinkedIn.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation," the firm said, after previously launching an investigation.

During a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday, the jumbotron zoomed in on a man and a woman embracing in the stands.

But the canoodling pair appeared shocked and horrified when they spotted themselves on the big screen, with the man ducking out of frame and the woman hiding her face.

"Uh-oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," joked Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Within hours, internet sleuths tracked down the man as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and said the woman was the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, alleging that the two were having a not-so-discreet affair.

The video has garnered millions of views on TikTok and other social media, giving rise to memes discussing everything from the folly of having an affair at a Coldplay concert, to the hypocrisy of an HR representative seemingly caught in a workplace relationship.

"The craziest thing is about the Astronomer CEO cheating scandal is it was the HR lady," said one X user. "The person who would warn you against fraternizing with coworkers."

Furry mascots of the Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team jumped on the trend and recreated the scene for the jumbotron at a game after the video went viral.

However an apology statement attributed to Byron which spread rapidly online was fake and appeared to have originated from a parody account.

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Related Articles

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul

Govt summons organizer Mecima Pro following chaotic Day6 concert

'Winter is Coming' concert by Amadeus and Tokyo Symphony enchants Jakarta

‘You only need one’: Young Indonesians redefine spending habits

Netizens slam customs authorities for only acting after viral complaints

Related Article

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul

Govt summons organizer Mecima Pro following chaotic Day6 concert

'Winter is Coming' concert by Amadeus and Tokyo Symphony enchants Jakarta

‘You only need one’: Young Indonesians redefine spending habits

Netizens slam customs authorities for only acting after viral complaints

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

More in Culture

 View more
Arkipel, an annual Jakarta International Documentary and Experimental Film Festival.
Art & Culture

Back on the reel: Arkipel 2025 channels ‘Years of Living Dangerously’
A general view of the melting Lewis Glacier, with a pool of meltwater at its base in Mount Kenya National Park on March 7, 2025. Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak, is home to rapidly shrinking glaciers that are vital for nearby ecosystems and communities.
Environment

World's major courts take growing role in climate fight
Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.
People

US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

Highlight
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Companies

Eni reportedly plans to invest $10b in Kalimantan offshore gas project
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, 2025, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Three dead, two missing, after ferry catches fire in North Sulawesi
Archipelago

W. Java Police take over stampede case at wedding of governor’s son
Asia & Pacific

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa
Companies

US tariffs help push Jeep owner Stellantis into big loss
Markets

Prabowo urges cacao rejuvenation, replanting amid high prices
Tech

On-demand drivers launch mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan
Asia & Pacific

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.