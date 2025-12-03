Funding gap looms, will progress against AIDS, TB, malaria suffer?

A health worker examines a resident’s chest X-ray on Nov. 11, 2025, at the Cibodasari Puskesmas (community health center) in Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

However, with global funding pledges falling short of the target required to sustain health programming, how can countries, including Indonesia, win their goal to end AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as global health threats?

A t the Eighth Replenishment Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 21, Global Fund partners worldwide pledged US$11.34 billion to combat AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria, protect millions more lives and bolster healthcare systems.

The pledge made at the donor meeting sends a critical message, the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria is far from over, but the world’s commitment to making progress remains unwavering.

The pledge has been met with mixed feelings as well.

On the one hand, the pledge being lower than the ambitious $18 billion target set out in the Eighth Replenishment Investment Case in Feb. 18, brings dismay. A significant investment of $18 billion is considered the minimum necessary to remain on track toward ending the three epidemics. With this investment, countries can prevent 400 million new infections, save 23 million lives by 2029 and enhance global health security against new outbreaks and pandemics.

The $11.34 billion pledge undeniably represented a strong display of unity and resolve, particularly given the current climate of fiscal constraints, conflict and global uncertainty.

Indonesia’s progress in combating the diseases has been closely tied to the support of the Global Fund.