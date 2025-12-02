Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation

A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, during a parade on Nov. 2 for 'santri' (students of Islamic boarding schools) in Kediri, East Java. (Antara/Prasetia Fauzani)

Senior clerics of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) have called for a reconciliation, known as islah, between its chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf and its supreme council as a way to solve the internal rift concerning Yahya’s chairmanship.

S enior clerics of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) have called for a reconciliation, known as islah, between its chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf and its supreme council as a way to solve the internal rift concerning Yahya’s chairmanship.

Ten NU clerics gathered at the Al-Falah Ploso Islamic boarding school in Kediri, East Java, on Sunday to discuss the conflict that erupted after NU supreme council called on Yahya to resign last month over his invitation of a pro-Israel speaker to an internal event in August and allegations of financial mismanagement.

Sunday’s forum was initiated by Nurul Huda Djazuli, who is in charge of the Al-Falah Ploso school and Anwar Manshur from NU’s Lirboyo Islamic boarding school.

Several other clerics joined the meeting through video conference, including former vice president Ma’ruf Amin, former NU chairman Said Aqil Siradj and Umar Wahid, brother of late president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid.

“The forum expressed deep concern over the current situation within the NU’s executive board and all of us hope for an islah [reconciliation] soon,” cleric Oing Abdul Muid Sohib, also known as Gus Muid, said in Kediri on Sunday.

Read also: NU executive board sees shake-up amid rift

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The forum called on the conflicting parties to cease making public statements, especially “on issues that could bring disrepute and undermine the dignity of the organization”, as quoted from NU’s webpage.