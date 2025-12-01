TheJakartaPost

HSBC's The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs

Foreign policy tightens up top, but not below

As the president centralizes foreign policy in his own hands, guided by instinct and private diplomacy, a generation of young Indonesians are determined to break it open.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 1, 2025

University students hold posters of demands during a protest on Sept. 9, in front of the House of Representatives complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta. University students hold posters of demands during a protest on Sept. 9, in front of the House of Representatives complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

T

housands of young people stood in a long line outside Kasablanka Hall in South Jakarta on Saturday morning. They had travelled from every corner of Indonesia, on their own initiative and with their own money. 

No, they were not Swifties lining up for a Taylor Swift concert, nor fans trailing Korean girl groups or boy bands. They came for something far more serious, to challenge the grip of the country’s elite. 

They came to attend what Office of the Coordinating Infrastructure and Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, in his keynote speech, called the biggest annual foreign policy event for young Indonesians, the Indonesian Foreign Policy Conference organized by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI).

Their presence highlights one of the most striking contrasts in Indonesia today: a president who centralizes foreign policy in his own hands, guided by instinct and private diplomacy, and a generation of young Indonesians determined to break it open. As President Prabowo Subianto turns Indonesia’s global posture into a personal performance, these youths treat foreign policy as a civic space. As he narrows it inside the palace, they democratize it in halls, classrooms, TikTok feeds and midnight study circles across the archipelago.

Their journey to Jakarta is a form of resistance, a collective refusal to let Indonesia’s world affairs be determined by one man alone.

Across Indonesia, from universities in Aceh to Papua’s community centers, young people have developed an extraordinary appetite for international affairs. They debate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) future, question the meaning of non-alignment, follow China’s maneuvers, dissect BRICS and scrutinize Indonesia’s silence on Palestine. They talk about climate diplomacy, migrant workers, global inequality and the shifts reshaping world politics. Their conversations often show a depth missing in the government’s own statements.

For them, foreign policy is no longer an elite abstraction. It is daily life. It shapes the price of rice, job opportunities, regional stability and Indonesia’s ability to navigate an increasingly turbulent world.

HSBC's The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Foreign policy tightens up top, but not below

Queen Maxima talks financial inclusion with President Prabowo

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

Foreign policy tightens up top, but not below

Queen Maxima talks financial inclusion with President Prabowo

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

China to suspend imports of Japanese seafood amid diplomatic dispute

Canada and ASEAN: Building the future together

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

An illustration photograph taken on Nov. 22, 2025, shows a gold-plated souvenir Bitcoin coin reflected in a mirror and arranged for a photograph in front of a computer screen displaying the Bitcoin monthly price chart in Guildford, the United Kingdom.
Academia

Has gold been Tethered?
Greening dilemma: Heads of state (from left, front) Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali attend the leaders’ roundtable on Nov. 6 to launch the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF) during the pre-COP Belém Climate Summit in Brazil.
Academia

Why China is hesitant on global green leadership
Residential areas in Bahodopi district stand on Jan. 3, 2024, against the backdrop of rolling hills covered by haze due to emissions from the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) in Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Morowali and the politics of air sovereignty

This aerial picture shows a mosque standing amid mud in a flood affected area amid flash floods in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Aceh on November 30, 2025.
Archipelago

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
President Prabowo Subianto (center) is flanked by Nadhlatul chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (third left) and supreme leader Miftachul Achyar (third right) during a ceremony to commemorate NU's 102 anniversary at Istora Indoor Stadium in Jakarta on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
Editorial

Unpolitical NU? Dream on
An aerial view shows flood damage to a school in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Aceh province on November 30, 2025.
Society

Death toll from Sumatra floods rises to 442

Academia

Has gold been Tethered?
Academia

Why China is hesitant on global green leadership
Companies

Electric vehicle prowess helps China's flying car sector take off
Culture

Driven by TikTok trends, new beauty brands target children
Companies

Diabetasol promotes healthy blood sugar management for World Diabetes Day 2025
Academia

Morowali and the politics of air sovereignty
Entertainment

Rafi Sudirman sings hopeful for ‘forever'
Academia

How the G20 can lead the fight against global inequality
