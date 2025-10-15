TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Laleilmanino, Indonesia's favorite trinity of modern pop

With more than a decade in the biz and 170 songs that have enriched the lives of audiences, the songwriter-producer supergroup has deservedly earned its place among industry titans.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Wed, October 15, 2025 Published on Oct. 14, 2025

Hitmaking trio: Members of songwriting and producing group Laleilmanino (from left), Arya "Lale" Aditya Ramadhya, Ilman Ibrahim Isa and Anindyo "Nino" Baskoro, pose in an undated photograph.

ome hitmakers cherish awards and commercial success. The members of Laleilmanino, however, prefer to treasure the tuneful friendships they have forged along the way.

It is one of the reasons why this trio of songwriters and music producers, consisting of Arya "Lale" Aditya Ramadhya and Ilman Ibrahim Isa, both of Maliq & D'Essentials, and Anindyo "Nino" Baskoro of RAN, decided to throw an all-star show billed as Laleilmanino & Friends: Live in Concert.

Organized by Plainsong Live and set for Oct. 30 at Istora Senayan in Central Jakarta, the concert will feature some of the group’s iconic collaborators, including Armand Maulana, HIVI!, JKT48 and Tiara Andini.

During a conversation on Oct. 6, the multiple AMI Award-winning trio teased what the audience could expect.

"This is a celebration of the story about how Laleilmanino has grown up alongside our friends, which include our management team, our collaborators and most importantly, the music audiences," Nino enthused.

"Being Laleilmanino has given the three of us a new horizon in the world of music."

After all, that is the beauty of this profession: Being a songwriter and a music producer allows for collaborations with various artists and thereby experience new vistas.

