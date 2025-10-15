TheJakartaPost

Celebrated soul musician D'Angelo dead at 51

The R&B icon and neo-soul pioneer melded genres and opened doors as he stretched the boundaries of Black pop traditions while producing sensuous hits including "Brown Sugar" and the "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."

News Desk (AFP)
New York, United States
Wed, October 15, 2025

Recording artist D'Angelo performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on August 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Recording artist D'Angelo performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on August 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP/Ethan Miller)

C

elebrated soul musician D'Angelo has died at the age of 51 after battling pancreatic cancer, several US media outlets reported Tuesday.

The R&B icon and neo-soul pioneer melded genres and opened doors as he stretched the boundaries of Black pop traditions while producing sensuous hits including "Brown Sugar" and the "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."

The risque, shirtless music video for the latter track catapulted the artist to superstardom, though he struggled with the weight of his newfound pop culture fame.

From The Weekender

Headphones in: How to use music to keep you moving

Music isn’t just background noise, it’s your body’s silent coach. So your headphones might just be your most underrated fitness gear.

Read on The Weekender

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life... After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home," his family said in a statement to Variety.

D'Angelo was an acclaimed R&B singer and won plaudits for albums including his 1995 debut "Brown Sugar" and "Voodoo," released in 2000.

Voodoo's lead single "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" won him the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and the album was named Best R&B Album.

D'Angelo was known for blending styles, as well as an improvisational approach.

He was a fan of analog production and favored long jam sessions, and was a serial collaborator. 

"Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING," DJ Premier wrote on X in tribute.

D'Angelo and DJ Premier collaborated on the 1998 single "Devil's Pie." 

The musician's passing was reported by People magazine and TMZ, among others.

Music industry bible Pitchfork credited D'Angelo with helping to "define the neo-soul movement."

Born in Virginia, D'Angelo was something of a recluse and only periodically surfaced to release music, most of which was received favorably by fans and critics.

In 2016, he featured on a playlist used by former US president Barack Obama, alongside other musical greats like pop superstar Janet Jackson, soul singer Janelle Monae and blues rocker Gary Clark Jr.

Tyler the Creator posted a black and white photograph of D'Angelo on X, while the Alchemist wrote simply "Man. Rest in peace D'Angelo."

 

