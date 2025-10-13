What’s next for Indonesian film? JAFF Market has a plan

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
With local productions now outshining Hollywood exports at the country’s box office, JAFF’s industry initiative is pushing for data-driven reforms to build lasting momentum.
Nur Janti
The Jakarta Post/Jakarta
When Indonesian movies captured two-thirds of the national box office last year, it marked a high point for an industry long in search of steady ground. Now, JAFF Market, the business arm of the Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF), is working to make sure the momentum doesn’t ebb.
As part of its mission, the initiative is collecting and analyzing data to push for evidence-based policy reforms, ranging from more even distribution of movie theaters to better accessibility to movies across the country.
“Without data, people will just follow the herd, producing many films without the appropriate quality,” FX Iwan, business strategist at JAFF Market, said in late September during a visit to the The Jakarta Post’s editorial offices in Central Jakarta.
“In the end, consumers will get bored and the industry will retreat again.”
Third cinematic age
