Jakarta doesn’t need sweeps, but shelter and support

Seeking shelter: A police officer explains law enforcement protocols related to homelessness to individuals grappling with social issues at the Bina Insan Bangun Daya social shelter in Kedoya, West Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2024. (Antaraa/West Jakarta Police)

Jakarta's struggle with rural migration stems from its colonial past, when the city, established as an administrative center, attracted migrants without adequate planning for their integration.

J akarta, like many major cities, is grappling with a visible homelessness crisis. Yet, instead of treating it as a public health and housing issue, the city often resorts to punitive policies focused on aesthetics and public order. This outdated approach merely hides poverty from public view without resolving the underlying problems.

Current regulations in Jakarta exemplify this punitive stance. Jakarta Bylaw No. 8/2007, Article 40, allows for fines or jail time for street musicians, alms seekers or windshield cleaners. Government Regulation (PP) No. 31/1980 even permits prosecuting individuals simply for being homeless or begging. These ordinances contradict Article 34(1) of the 1945 Constitution, which mandates state care for the poor. This glaring discrepancy punishes the very people the state is constitutionally obligated to protect.

Despite a slight decline to 4.3 percent in Jakarta's poverty rate as of March 2024, hundreds of thousands still face economic hardship. Instead of addressing root causes like lack of affordable housing, limited education and precarious employment, these regulations criminalize survival tactics.

This outdated perspective, echoing historical European approaches that viewed homeless individuals as criminals, continues to shape Indonesian policy. What is needed are comprehensive policies aligned with constitutional commitments, offering social support instead of punishment.

Reliable data on homelessness in Jakarta is severely lacking. Government records often categorize individuals under broad social welfare labels like Individuals with Social Welfare Problems (PMKS) or Individuals Requiring Social Welfare Services (PPKS), which encompass various vulnerable groups, rendering homelessness invisible in policy design and budgeting.

Unlike 36 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries with national estimates, Indonesia lacks official figures. While local researchers estimated up to 77,500 homeless individuals by 2019, the absence of up-to-date government statistics highlights how homelessness remains unaddressed in national policy priorities.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The Indonesian government continues to treat homelessness as a public nuisance rather than a symptom of deeper structural inequality. Through institutional and ad hoc crackdowns, authorities attempt to remove homeless individuals from public view in urban spaces like sidewalks and parks. These repressive efforts often involve coordinated raids by the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP), police and social service agencies, perpetuating a cycle of displacement rather than support.