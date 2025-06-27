TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani
Acknowledging our dark past

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani
Acknowledging our dark past

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Low-rise apartments eyed for Jakarta’s housing problem

Multi-family, coop apartment units offered by Jakarta-based urban development group Rujak Center for Urban Studies has attracted hundreds of Jakartans who are interested in affordable housing in strategic locations.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, June 27, 2025 Published on Jun. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-06-25T19:02:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Low-rise apartments eyed for Jakarta’s housing problem A stock illustration of a wooden miniature of a house. (Shutterstock/ArmadilloPhotograp)

S

ome Jakartans are eyeing low-rise, multi-family complexes as a solution to housing problems facing Jakarta, which they believe offer more livability and affordability compared to other options within and around the city.

Middle class Jakartans living in the city outskirts are forced to commute to work every day or rent a high-rise apartment that is closer to the city center.

As an alternative, Jakarta-based think-tank Rujak Center for Urban Studies (RCUS) launched a low-rise residential complex that houses multiple families, where each resident lives in a unit as a shareholder in a housing cooperative.

The think-tank built a four-level mixed-use flat on a 280-square-meter plot in Menteng, Central Jakarta as a pilot project. After the construction of the building finished in December 2024, the unit now accommodates seven households, a bookstore, a coffee shop and an office for RCUS.

Tenants are shareholders in a cooperative established by RCUS which the think-tank claims helps lessen the financial burden of building and owning a home.

“Each tenant becomes a coop member who must pay a deposit based on the size of the unit they live in,” RCUS cofounder Marco Kusumawijaya said at a session of the Jakarta Future Festival on June 13.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog

Popular

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project

Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Related Articles

Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity

‘The Hidden Treasures of Sudjana Kerton’: Remembering for tomorrow

Govt, Lippo link up to build ‘mini’ homes in Greater Jakarta

Developers push back against plan to raise landed house tax

Govt to convert inner-city prisons into public housing

Related Article

Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity

‘The Hidden Treasures of Sudjana Kerton’: Remembering for tomorrow

Govt, Lippo link up to build ‘mini’ homes in Greater Jakarta

Developers push back against plan to raise landed house tax

Govt to convert inner-city prisons into public housing

Popular

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project

Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

More in Indonesia

 View more
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (front, left) and state energy holding firm Pertamina executive director Simon Aloysius Mantiri (front, right) attend a press briefing at the Attorney General's Office building in Jakarta on March 6, 2025.
Politics

AGO signs wiretapping pacts with telco operators to support crime probes
A stock illustration of a wooden miniature of a house.
Jakarta

Low-rise apartments eyed for Jakarta’s housing problem
This handout photo, taken on June 24, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Archipelago

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Highlight
A stock illustration of a wooden miniature of a house.
Jakarta

Low-rise apartments eyed for Jakarta’s housing problem
Ali Murtado (center), 20, carries his son on June 24, 2025 as he walks with Foreign Ministry's director genreal for protocol and consular affairs Andy Rachmianto (right) and citizen protection director Judha Nugraha (left) after they were evacuated from Iran and arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten after United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
Middle East and Africa

More Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel arrives in Jakarta
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (front, left) and state energy holding firm Pertamina executive director Simon Aloysius Mantiri (front, right) attend a press briefing to assure the public that Pertamina's current fuel meets standards and is unaffected by the 2018-2023 fuel supply corruption case at Pertamina subsidiaries at the Attorney General's Office building in Jakarta on March 6, 2025.
Politics

AGO signs wiretapping pacts with telco operators to support crime probes

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Shares rally but dollar weakens with Fed independence seen under threat
Politics

AGO signs wiretapping pacts with telco operators to support crime probes
Middle East and Africa

Iran says no plan for new US nuclear talks, plays down impact of strikes
Jakarta

Low-rise apartments eyed for Jakarta’s housing problem
Tech

Crypto gains foothold in Bolivia as small businesses seek currency alternatives
Companies

Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
Archipelago

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Middle East and Africa

More Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel arrives in Jakarta
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Low-rise apartments eyed for Jakarta’s housing problem

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.