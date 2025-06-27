Low-rise apartments eyed for Jakarta’s housing problem

Multi-family, coop apartment units offered by Jakarta-based urban development group Rujak Center for Urban Studies has attracted hundreds of Jakartans who are interested in affordable housing in strategic locations.

S ome Jakartans are eyeing low-rise, multi-family complexes as a solution to housing problems facing Jakarta, which they believe offer more livability and affordability compared to other options within and around the city.

Middle class Jakartans living in the city outskirts are forced to commute to work every day or rent a high-rise apartment that is closer to the city center.

As an alternative, Jakarta-based think-tank Rujak Center for Urban Studies (RCUS) launched a low-rise residential complex that houses multiple families, where each resident lives in a unit as a shareholder in a housing cooperative.

The think-tank built a four-level mixed-use flat on a 280-square-meter plot in Menteng, Central Jakarta as a pilot project. After the construction of the building finished in December 2024, the unit now accommodates seven households, a bookstore, a coffee shop and an office for RCUS.

Tenants are shareholders in a cooperative established by RCUS which the think-tank claims helps lessen the financial burden of building and owning a home.

“Each tenant becomes a coop member who must pay a deposit based on the size of the unit they live in,” RCUS cofounder Marco Kusumawijaya said at a session of the Jakarta Future Festival on June 13.

