Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) and his deputy, Rano Karno (center), talk with a prospective tenant of low-cost rental apartments (rusunawa) Jagakarsa in South Jakarta on May 8, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T he Jakarta administration plans to build two additional rusunawa (low-cost rental apartment complexes) and revitalize an existing one in the coming years to address the capital’s housing backlog, with experts stressing that the projects must be easily accessible and located near economic hubs to attract tenants.

The initiative was announced by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung last week during the launch of Rusunawa Jagakarsa in South Jakarta, targeting low-income residents earning between Rp 2.6 million (US$157) to Rp 7.4 million per month.

The complex, made up of three 16-story towers, contains 723 apartment units, each measuring 36 square meters and featuring two bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom, and a balcony. Monthly rents will range from Rp 865,000 to Rp 1.8 million, based on resident's income levels, as stipulated in Jakarta Regulation No. 1/2024 on regional taxes and retributions.

The Rp 382 billion project also includes various supporting facilities, such as a sports field, clinic, playground, library and an early childhood education center (PAUD).

“We will build [new towers at Rusunawa] Rorotan and Padat Karya and revitalize Rusunawa Marunda,” Pramono said, acknowledging the city’s responsibility to provide affordable and decent housing for its citizens.

Read also: Data flaws cast shadow on Jakarta’s free preschool program

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

According to the Jakarta Housing Agency, the city is currently facing a housing occupancy backlog affecting at least 288,393 families, while the homeownership backlog has reached approximately 1.86 million families.