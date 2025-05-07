TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Data flaws cast shadow on Jakarta’s free preschool program

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, May 7, 2025 Published on May. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-05-06T19:20:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Data flaws cast shadow on Jakarta’s free preschool program Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) holds the hand of a student at Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) Arutala in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta, on May 5, 2025. The governor launched the free preschool program to fulfill his campaign promise of providing better access to early childhood education in the capital. (Berita Jakarta/Reza Pratama Putra)

T

he Jakarta administration’s newly launched free preschool initiative for underprivileged children has received a positive reception from the public, but experts have called for a review of the program’s beneficiary selection process, citing shortcomings in the government’s data recording system.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, who took office in January, inaugurated on Monday the first Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) Arutala in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta, as part of his campaign promise to provide access to affordable early childhood education for poor families listed in the government’s Integrated Social Welfare Data (DTKS).

Three TAS centers have been prepared so far, each accommodating between 25 and 30 children under the age of six, but the governor aims for a total of 44 centers, one in each district across all five municipalities in the capital. 

The TAS Arutala in Kebon Bawang utilized an abandoned asset owned by the city’s social agency, Pramono explained.

“I have instructed [my subordinates] to build one TAS in every district,” said the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician, while hoping that the students would continue to receive assistance from the city administration to continue their elementary and secondary educations through the Jakarta Smart Card (KJP) assistance program.

Read also: Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Pramono further asserted that the TAS program, jointly funded by the administration, the local branch of the National Zakat Agency (Baznas Jakarta) and corporate social responsibility contributions from regionally owned enterprises (BUMD), only targeted “extremely poor families that truly cannot afford” early childhood education.

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Related Articles

Data flaws cast shadow on Jakarta’s free preschool program

Jakarta enforces weekly public transit rule for civil servants

Transjabodetabek’s Blok M-Alam Sutera route commences operation

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Govt to roll out second phase of social aid after Idul Fitri, Muhaimin says

Related Article

Data flaws cast shadow on Jakarta’s free preschool program

Jakarta enforces weekly public transit rule for civil servants

Transjabodetabek’s Blok M-Alam Sutera route commences operation

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Govt to roll out second phase of social aid after Idul Fitri, Muhaimin says

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

More in Indonesia

 View more
Budi Gunawan (left, front), a former chief of the State Intelligence Agency, shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto during his inauguration as coordinating political and security minister on Oct. 21, 2024, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta.
Society

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Former state energy company Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025 after being interrogated as a witness in a case pertaining to procurement in the energy company between 2011 and 2021.
Politics

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation in meeting with Prabowo

Highlight
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation in meeting with Prabowo
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Editorial

Saving the economy
A worker produces coconut-shell charcoals at Lemo-lemo Village in Central Mamuju, West Sulawesi, on Sunday. Locals in the village produce the charcoals up to 3 quintals per day and sell them for Rp 6,500 (44 US cents) per kilograms to briquettes factories and restaurants.
Markets

Industry, farmers lock horns on coconut export curb proposal to cool price

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo receives letters of credence from eight new foreign ambassadors

Asia & Pacific

Dozens killed as India, Pakistan clash in worst violence in decades
Society

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Politics

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation in meeting with Prabowo
Regulations

Govt bends local content rule to lowest level to spur domestic buys
Europe

World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024, says IEA
Asia & Pacific

Asian airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan fighting
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Data flaws cast shadow on Jakarta’s free preschool program

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.