ASEAN Park plan faces pushback over Barito Market relocation

Market migration: A vendor passes by a number of birds for sale on July 2 at Barito Market in South Jakarta. The Jakarta administration will relocate the market to make way for the “unification“ of three parks, namely Ayodya Park, Langsat Park and Leuser Park, to support a larger ASEAN-themed park in the area. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

T he Jakarta administration’s plan to relocate South Jakarta’s Barito Market to make way for the proposed ASEAN Park has sparked strong opposition from a number of traders, who fear the move will cost them their livelihoods.

Stretching across roughly 400 meters, Barito Market hosts 137 stalls, where traders sell everything from local delicacies to popular pets like cats, guinea pigs and red-eared sliders.

The market sits along the same street as Langsat Park, a 3.6-hectare (ha) green space, and is just a short walk from Ayodia and Leuser parks; three public parks that now operate all day long as part of a citywide pilot to extend access to public spaces.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung plans to merge the three parks into a single complex dubbed as ASEAN Park, named after the ASEAN headquarters located nearby, with better pedestrian areas, leading to the relocation of the market.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician said the relocation is “inevitable” to create a continuous green corridor connecting the three parks, arguing that the Barito Market sits on city-owned land.

Pramono said that he had asked South Jakarta authorities to hold talks with traders and offered several relocation alternatives, with the authorities ultimately selecting Lenteng Agung, around 13 kilometers from Barito Market, as the new site.