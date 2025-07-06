TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Boar escape sparks scrutiny of crowded South Jakarta animal shelter

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, July 6, 2025

This photo, taken on July 2, shows Susana Somali playing with rescued dogs at the Pejaten Shelter in South Jakarta. Founded by Susana in August 2009, the shelter now houses around 600 dogs. This photo, taken on July 2, shows Susana Somali playing with rescued dogs at the Pejaten Shelter in South Jakarta. Founded by Susana in August 2009, the shelter now houses around 600 dogs. (JP/Gembong Hanung)

A

privately-managed animal shelter in Pejaten, South Jakarta, is facing mounting pressure following the escape of a rescued wild boar from its facility last month, prompting nearby residents to call for its immediate closure.

Shelter founder Susana Somali acknowledged the concerns raised by the community, citing the chaos as well as air and noise pollution caused by the facility, which houses hundreds of rescued animals. She also expressed a willingness to shut down operations.

“But I believe the Jakarta administration does not have enough sanctuary to accommodate our rescued animals,” she told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

At present, the city operates only one government-run shelter in Ragunan, South Jakarta, which can hold up to 150 dogs and 250 cats, far fewer than the number currently housed at Susana’s shelter.

Established in August 2009, the Pejaten shelter is currently home to around 600 dogs, including breeds such as pit bulls, huskies, and German shepherds. The boar that escaped previously had since been relocated to a rehabilitation center in Bandung, West Java.

The 59-year-old said she spends millions of rupiah each month on operational costs, with food alone costing about Rp 350,000 (US$21) per dog.

This photo, taken on July 2, shows Susana Somali playing with rescued dogs at the Pejaten Shelter in South Jakarta. Founded by Susana in August 2009, the shelter now houses around 600 dogs.
Jakarta

Boar escape sparks scrutiny of crowded South Jakarta animal shelter
North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (center), also son-in-law of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, walks on Feb. 21 as regional heads begin a weeklong retreat at the Military Academy (Akmil) in Magelang, Central Java.
Archipelago

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
This aerial picture taken on April 4 2019 shows Lake Toba, from Sigapitan, which covers some 1,707 square kilometers of North Sumatra, nearly twice the size of Singapore. The lake, formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption some 70,000 years ago, is the largest resurgent caldera on Earth.
Archipelago

Forest fire threatens Lake Toba’s UNESCO Global Geopark status

Attendees stand at the entrance to the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2025.
Economy

BRICS nations voice 'serious concerns' over Trump tariffs
This handout photo, taken on June 23, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Editorial

Climbing should never kill
A Palestinian mother and her daughter rush for cover during an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 4, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Israel agrees to Gaza truce talks

