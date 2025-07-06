Boar escape sparks scrutiny of crowded South Jakarta animal shelter

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
privately-managed animal shelter in Pejaten, South Jakarta, is facing mounting pressure following the escape of a rescued wild boar from its facility last month, prompting nearby residents to call for its immediate closure.
Shelter founder Susana Somali acknowledged the concerns raised by the community, citing the chaos as well as air and noise pollution caused by the facility, which houses hundreds of rescued animals. She also expressed a willingness to shut down operations.
“But I believe the Jakarta administration does not have enough sanctuary to accommodate our rescued animals,” she told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.
At present, the city operates only one government-run shelter in Ragunan, South Jakarta, which can hold up to 150 dogs and 250 cats, far fewer than the number currently housed at Susana’s shelter.
Established in August 2009, the Pejaten shelter is currently home to around 600 dogs, including breeds such as pit bulls, huskies, and German shepherds. The boar that escaped previously had since been relocated to a rehabilitation center in Bandung, West Java.
The 59-year-old said she spends millions of rupiah each month on operational costs, with food alone costing about Rp 350,000 (US$21) per dog.
