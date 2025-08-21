TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight
People power in Pati

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight
People power in Pati

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Fixing governance in Indonesia’s start-up economy

Indonesia must face an uncomfortable truth: our oversight system has failed, and our governance culture remains dangerously thin.

Ryan Sakti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 21, 2025 Published on Aug. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-08-20T17:11:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Drivers for ride-hailing companies rally in Jakarta on May 20, 2025, in a mass protest for better pay and work conditions. Drivers for ride-hailing companies rally in Jakarta on May 20, 2025, in a mass protest for better pay and work conditions. (Antara/Khaerul Izan)

N

ot long ago, Indonesia’s homegrown tech champions were hailed as the pride of the nation. Unicorns like Gojek, Bukalapak, Tokopedia and eFishery were held up as proof that Indonesia could build its own Silicon Valley. They were celebrated in campaign speeches, used as case studies in business schools and showcased at international forums as symbols of the country’s digital leap.

Yet the mood has shifted. In recent months, scandal after scandal has shaken this narrative. TaniHub was embroiled in a money-laundering case. eFishery faced revelations of double bookkeeping. Governance questions surrounded Telkom’s venture arm, MDI Ventures. Even Investree, once a fintech darling, fell under Financial Services Authority (OJK) sanctions for irregularities. Many are asking: Can Indonesia still trust its own tech darlings?

The stakes are high. If local start-ups lose legitimacy, investors may pull back, users may flock to foreign platforms and regulators may respond with heavy-handed rules that stifle innovation. To prevent this, Indonesia must face an uncomfortable truth: Our oversight system has failed, and our governance culture remains dangerously thin.

These scandals were not accidents of technology but failures of governance. At the most basic level, internal controls were weak. Many start-ups embraced a “growth first, governance later” mentality. Independent commissioners existed on paper but lacked authority. Audits were perfunctory, and whistleblowers had little protection. 

In the eFishery case, revelations of dual accounting not only rattled investors but also shook farmers who depended on its platform. One farmer in West Java told local media that he feared “the app we trusted for feed and financing might collapse,” showing how governance failures trickle down to ordinary people.

Investors, too, share responsibility. Venture capitalists, both local and global, poured money into gross merchandise value (GMV) and user growth, often without scrutinizing financial integrity. State-linked funds like MDI Ventures raise even deeper alarms. When state-owned enterprise money is invested, lapses are not just corporate missteps but failures of public accountability.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Compounding these problems is fragmented regulation. Start-ups sit awkwardly between different authorities: fintech under the OJK; e-wallet and digital banking under Bank Indonesia and the OJK; e-commerce under the Communications and Digital Ministry; agritech under the Agriculture Ministry; fisheries under the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry; and competition under the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU). No one sees the whole picture. This patchwork oversight creates loopholes where misconduct thrives.

Popular

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders

Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Related Articles

Clean up, but don’t give up

Dual jobs, more problems

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap

US exempts tech imports in tariff step back

Related Article

Clean up, but don’t give up

Dual jobs, more problems

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap

US exempts tech imports in tariff step back

Popular

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders

Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

More in Opinion

 View more
A vessel is seen opposite the Marina Pier in front of Batam island (background) on May 2, 2020, in Singapore.
Academia

Malaysia’s ‘ASEAN Shenzhen’ needs significant legal reform to take off
Handle with care: A National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) researcher inspects a nuclear reactor pond at G.A Siwabessy nuclear facility in the BJ Habibie Science and Technology Estate in Serpong, Banten, on July 15, 2024.
Academia

Indonesia’s nuclear moment and the vision for energy sovereignty
A worker arranges pufferfish skins to dry at a small enterprise site in Banda Aceh on Nov. 4, 2024.
Academia

Removing the regulatory hurdles in regional endowment funds

Highlight
Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer speaks to reporters about complaints over companies withholding diplomas, at South Jakarta Police headquarters on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Politics

KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
A protester holds a sign that reads “Pati united. Down with arrogant regent who oppresses the people“ during a protest in Pati, Central Java on Aug. 13, 2025. At least tens of thousands of protesters gather in the city from across the regency to demand the resignation of Pati regent Sudewo triggered by his policy to increase the land and property tax by up to 250 percent.
Editorial

People power in Pati
Home Minister Tito Karnavian (center) attends a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 16, 2025.
Politics

Govt in crisis-control mode over tax hike

The Latest

 View more
Culture and Entertainment

Tinggal Meninggal: How Kristo Imanuel dares moviegoers to laugh at death
Economy

Eurozone business activity up as new orders grow, PMI shows
Europe

World's oldest person celebrates 116th birthday in UK
Politics

Prabowo’s state address sidesteps rights concerns
Europe

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Economy

Bank lending slows further on stricter standards, weak demand
Europe

Talk of boots on the ground in Ukraine sparks unease in Germany
Politics

KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Fixing governance in Indonesia’s start-up economy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.