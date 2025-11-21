TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Rescue workers evacuate stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Rescue workers evacuate stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Shell piles engulf North Jakarta’s eroding coast

Just as the climate crisis slowly pushes shorelines inland, a towering pile of green mussel shells now buries the already shrinking coastline in Cilincing, North Jakarta.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 21, 2025 Published on Nov. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-11-20T17:53:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman removes boiled green mussels from their shells beside her daughter in a fishing community in North Jakarta on March 19, 2024. A woman removes boiled green mussels from their shells beside her daughter in a fishing community in North Jakarta on March 19, 2024. (AFP/YASUYOSHI CHIBA )

I

nside a small tent facing Jakarta Bay in Cilincing, North Jakarta, Muhammad Fajar Alamsyah sits quietly, extracting mussels from their shells, a dead-end job he has been doing for more than a decade.

In North Jakarta fishing neighborhoods, where fisherfolk can harvest between 1 and 4 tonnes of green mussels every day, people who do not sail like Fajar make their ends meet by shelling mussels, collecting 20 kilograms of edible flesh on a good day. They are typically paid Rp 3,000 (18 US cents) for every kilogram of edible flesh.

Green mussels are mostly sold to nearby markets to supply seafood eateries.

Meanwhile, the inedible parts of the mussel, including the shell that accounts for up to 90 percent of the mollusk's body, get thrown away.

"We always throw them in the sea because there's no other alternative. As the time goes by, the waste has piled up like this," Fajar told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

The piles of discarded shells now stand taller than concrete barriers built to hold sea water from creeping closer to the nearby coastal villages along the North Jakarta coastline amid climate crisis-induced sea level rise.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“We can’t recognize the beach anymore,” Fajar said.

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights

Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

Related Articles

Shell piles engulf North Jakarta’s eroding coast

Kelas Jurnalis Cilik: Capturing young imaginations

Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action

Environment minister fails to close Batam firm accused of importing electronic waste

Govt bets on Patriot bonds, drops tipping fees to power waste-to-energy

Related Article

Shell piles engulf North Jakarta’s eroding coast

Kelas Jurnalis Cilik: Capturing young imaginations

Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action

Environment minister fails to close Batam firm accused of importing electronic waste

Govt bets on Patriot bonds, drops tipping fees to power waste-to-energy

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights

Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

More in Indonesia

 View more
People walk on ground covered in volcanic ash after a pyroclastic flow during yesterday's eruption of Mount Semeru in Supiturang village, Lumajang, East Java on November 20, 2025.
Archipelago

Hundreds flee homes after Semeru volcano erupts
Two begal (street robbers) on a motorcycle attempt to snatch a distracted woman’s shopping bags as she checks her phone in this undated photo for illustrative purposes.
Archipelago

Medan residents stage rally demanding police guarantee against ‘begal’
A woman removes boiled green mussels from their shells beside her daughter in a fishing community in North Jakarta on March 19, 2024.
Jakarta

Shell piles engulf North Jakarta’s eroding coast

Highlight
A stock illustration of criminal and law.
Politics

Civil groups to challenge new criminal procedures law at Constitutional Court
Representatives of a coalition of civic organizations speak to journalists following a closed-door meeting with House of Representatives Commission III chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. The activists attend the meeting that was hosted by the House Commission III chair to hear their suggestions on the deliberation for a revision to the Criminal Law Procedure Code.
Editorial

House of hypocrisy
The logo of American global internet services provider Cloudflare
Tech

Cloudflare services may be blocked, govt warns

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Stocks crumble as US jobs fail to clear Fed outlook, tech hammered
Academia

Green democracy is the path forward

Science & Tech

Comet sparks scientific fascination, online furor over 'alien' origins
Academia

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Archipelago

Hundreds flee homes after Semeru volcano erupts
Community

In Maluku, Wapauwe Mosque stands as a quiet keeper of peace
Archipelago

Medan residents stage rally demanding police guarantee against ‘begal’
Academia

Liquidity trap, confidence crisis amid monetary abundance
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Shell piles engulf North Jakarta’s eroding coast

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.