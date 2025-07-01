Uncertain future hangs over ‘ondel-ondel’ buskers

A street performer in an ‘ondel-ondel’ costume pushes a makeshift cart fitted with a megaphone on June 2, 2025, as youths mingle in a roadside parking area on Jl. Matraman Raya in East Jakarta. Governor Pramono Anung has proposed banning the use of the giant effigies in street performances in a new regulation to preserve ‘ondel-ondel’ as a symbol of Betawi heritage. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Buskers might soon find themselves left on the streets without a means of earning an income if Jakarta's proposed ban on ondel-ondel comes to pass, though an expert has pointed out that the giant Betawi effigy is the very embodiment of "street art".

S ince losing his janitorial job in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nuriman Firmansyah has been spending his nights donning ondel-ondel, performing on the streets of Jakarta to make a living.

But the 23-year-old is on the verge of losing his livelihood yet again, as the Jakarta administration is soon to issue a regulation that would ban the use of the giant effigy from Betawi culture in street performances.

One evening last week, the tune of “Sirih Kuning” (Yellow betel) emanated from a small speaker attached to the puppetlike costume as Nuriman swayed through the blaring traffic on Jl. Palmerah Barat in West Jakarta. The towering 5-kilogram costume is a hot, stuffy burden as he plies the busy streets from the late afternoon until close to midnight.

He is not alone: Didi and Iman Saputra accompany him, helping to navigate traffic and collect donations from passersby. The three friends usually set out from their modest rented apartment in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, and then head to Tanah Kusir in South Jakarta, sometimes even going as far as South Tangerang in neighboring Banten province.

Street performers dressed as ondel-ondel, clowns or other vibrant characters are a familiar sight in Jakarta’s dense neighborhoods and congested intersections. Typically, one person wears the costume while others follow with a jar or used can in hand for donations.

“As much as I hate working as a busker, it is the only job available to me,” said Nuriman. “There are not many options for people like us who didn’t get far in school”.

