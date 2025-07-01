TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Uncertain future hangs over ‘ondel-ondel’ buskers

Buskers might soon find themselves left on the streets without a means of earning an income if Jakarta's proposed ban on ondel-ondel comes to pass, though an expert has pointed out that the giant Betawi effigy is the very embodiment of "street art".

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 1, 2025 Published on Jul. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-07-01T14:10:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Uncertain future hangs over ‘ondel-ondel’ buskers A street performer in an ‘ondel-ondel’ costume pushes a makeshift cart fitted with a megaphone on June 2, 2025, as youths mingle in a roadside parking area on Jl. Matraman Raya in East Jakarta. Governor Pramono Anung has proposed banning the use of the giant effigies in street performances in a new regulation to preserve ‘ondel-ondel’ as a symbol of Betawi heritage. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

S

ince losing his janitorial job in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nuriman Firmansyah has been spending his nights donning ondel-ondel, performing on the streets of Jakarta to make a living.

But the 23-year-old is on the verge of losing his livelihood yet again, as the Jakarta administration is soon to issue a regulation that would ban the use of the giant effigy from Betawi culture in street performances.

One evening last week, the tune of “Sirih Kuning” (Yellow betel) emanated from a small speaker attached to the puppetlike costume as Nuriman swayed through the blaring traffic on Jl. Palmerah Barat in West Jakarta. The towering 5-kilogram costume is a hot, stuffy burden as he plies the busy streets from the late afternoon until close to midnight.

He is not alone: Didi and Iman Saputra accompany him, helping to navigate traffic and collect donations from passersby. The three friends usually set out from their modest rented apartment in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, and then head to Tanah Kusir in South Jakarta, sometimes even going as far as South Tangerang in neighboring Banten province.

Street performers dressed as ondel-ondel, clowns or other vibrant characters are a familiar sight in Jakarta’s dense neighborhoods and congested intersections. Typically, one person wears the costume while others follow with a jar or used can in hand for donations.

“As much as I hate working as a busker, it is the only job available to me,” said Nuriman. “There are not many options for people like us who didn’t get far in school”.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Sanctuary or dumping ground? Jakarta’s cat island plan gets tepid response

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Related Articles

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid

Jakarta to form film commission to simplify permits, slash red tape

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta governor candidates battle for Betawi support

Jakartans savor city's 495th birthday bash

Related Article

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid

Jakarta to form film commission to simplify permits, slash red tape

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta governor candidates battle for Betawi support

Jakartans savor city's 495th birthday bash

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

More in Indonesia

 View more
A street performer in an ‘ondel-ondel’ costume pushes a makeshift cart fitted with a megaphone on June 2, 2025, as youths mingle in a roadside parking area on Jl. Matraman Raya in East Jakarta. Governor Pramono Anung has proposed banning the use of the giant effigies in street performances in a new regulation to preserve ‘ondel-ondel’ as a symbol of Betawi heritage.
Jakarta

Uncertain future hangs over ‘ondel-ondel’ buskers
This handout photo, taken on June 24, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana De Souza Pereira Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Archipelago

Another foreign tourist falls on Mt. Rinjani amid growing safety concerns
The blue orchid (Dendrobium azureum Schuit.) is a rare and endemic species found exclusively in Raja Ampat’s Waigeo Island Nature Reserve. The species has been classified as endangered on the the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, and its population has continued to decline due to deforestation and collection by plant traders.
Archipelago

Raja Ampat's nickel mining may threaten endangered Papuan Blue orchid

Highlight
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra gestures, after Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended her from duty pending a case seeking her dismissal, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 1, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Thai court suspends PM from duty pending case seeking her dismissal
Careful preparation: Officers prepare free meal packages at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Jakarta, on June 25, 2025. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) emphasized that there has never been a policy to distribute raw ingredients or snacks as part of the program.
Editorial

Fixing the free meals program
Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks during a joint press briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia on June 17, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Israel's actions could inspire others to break international law: Sugiono

The Latest

 View more
Economy

June inflation ticks up as food prices climb
Europe

US aid cuts may force millions more from homes: Danish NGO
Jakarta

Uncertain future hangs over ‘ondel-ondel’ buskers
Economy

Indonesia posts $4.3b surplus in May on strong exports of CPO, steel
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Asia & Pacific

Japan had hottest June on record: weather agency
FEATURES

Jakarta, becoming: A city of dreams, grit and second chances
Americas

Clashes in Istanbul over alleged 'Prophet Muhammad' cartoon
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Uncertain future hangs over ‘ondel-ondel’ buskers

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.