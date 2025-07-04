Jakarta cancels Car Free Night trial 

Few vehicles are seen on the usually busy Jl. Sudirman in Central Jakarta on March 31, 2020, as the government called on people to stay home amid COVID-19. (AFP/Adek Berry)

The city administration previously planned to hold the Jakarta Muharram Festival with a torch parade from the National Monument (Monas) to the Bundaran HI traffic circle in Central Jakarta as a soft trial for a Car Free Night (CFN).

T he Jakarta administration has canceled its plan to hold a Car Free Night (CFN) trial in Central Jakarta that was planned in conjunction with the city’s 498th anniversary and Islamic New Year celebrations.

“After considering various aspects, the city administration decided to push for more celebrations on the community level and to cancel the 2025 Jakarta Muharram Festival,” Jakarta administration expert staffer Chico Hakim said on Friday, as quoted by Antara, referring to the city’s annual festival to commemorate Islamic New Year.

He added that it was not an easy decision for the city and was taken after considering traffic and Jakartan’s routine activities on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno previously said that the festival would be a soft launching for the CFN event.

Around 10,000 students were expected to march from the National Monument (Monas) to the Bundaran HI traffic circle in Central Jakarta for the event, requiring authorities to block off traffic throughout Jl. Thamrin and Jl. Sudirman between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Several musical performances were also scheduled.

Chico added that the city administration had planned another festivity during the Car Free Day (CFD) event at the Bundaran HI traffic circle on Sunday morning as an alternative to the Jakarta Muharram Festival.