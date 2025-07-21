Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
deadly fire that broke out over the weekend at a semipermanent structure in Bukit Duri, a densely populated subdistrict in Tebet, South Jakarta, has once again drawn attention to the persistent high risks posed by poor electricity infrastructure across the capital.
The fire, which was allegedly caused by a short circuit, broke out in the early hours on Saturday in an unoccupied room of a two-story rented house, and quickly spread to two adjacent houses.
Four children identified by their initials, A and JAR, both 3 years old, 7-year-old NA and 11-year-old L, perished in the fire.
The blaze also injured several other people and displaced dozens, and is estimated to have caused material losses totaling Rp 674 million (US$41,313).
Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.
The speed with which it spread and the devastating toll it incurred has led to a resurgence in long-standing concerns about fire prevention and safety as well as oversight in the city’s residential areas.
