Thousands of Kapuk Muara fire victims need safer, more permanent housing

Firefighters extinguish flames that burned residents’ houses in Kapuk Muara, North Jakarta, June 6. The fire broke out in a neighborhood largely made up of semi-permanent structures and was tackled by 29 fire trucks and 85 personnel. (Antara/Ferlian Septa Wahyusa)

T housands of fire victims in Kapuk Muara, Penjaringan, North Jakarta, remain in precarious conditions after a massive blaze destroyed their homes last Friday, prompting calls for the Jakarta administration to provide reconstruction aid or relocate them to safer, more permanent housing.

The fire reportedly started around noon in a semi-permanent structure within the densely populated neighborhood and quickly spread, destroying 485 houses and displacing some 3,200 people. Total damages are estimated at Rp 8 billion (US$492,064).

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung visited the site on Sunday and instructed several key agencies, including the North Jakarta Mayor’s Office, the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency, the Health Agency and the Population and Civil Registration Agency to prioritize evacuee support.

“For those whose ID cards and other important documents were destroyed, the replacement process must be expedited,” Pramono said in a statement, adding that the government is working to ensure that food, medical aid, and other immediate needs are being met.

“The weather has been hot, and residents asked for electric fans. Hopefully, we can meet all their requests as quickly as possible.”

Read also: Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The administration will continue to monitor the situation and review options for temporary relocation and mid-term assistance, the statement went on to say.