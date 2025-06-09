Thousands of Kapuk Muara fire victims need safer, more permanent housing

housands of fire victims in Kapuk Muara, Penjaringan, North Jakarta, remain in precarious conditions after a massive blaze destroyed their homes last Friday, prompting calls for the Jakarta administration to provide reconstruction aid or relocate them to safer, more permanent housing.
The fire reportedly started around noon in a semi-permanent structure within the densely populated neighborhood and quickly spread, destroying 485 houses and displacing some 3,200 people. Total damages are estimated at Rp 8 billion (US$492,064).
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung visited the site on Sunday and instructed several key agencies, including the North Jakarta Mayor’s Office, the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency, the Health Agency and the Population and Civil Registration Agency to prioritize evacuee support.
“For those whose ID cards and other important documents were destroyed, the replacement process must be expedited,” Pramono said in a statement, adding that the government is working to ensure that food, medical aid, and other immediate needs are being met.
“The weather has been hot, and residents asked for electric fans. Hopefully, we can meet all their requests as quickly as possible.”
The administration will continue to monitor the situation and review options for temporary relocation and mid-term assistance, the statement went on to say.
