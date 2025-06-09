TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Thousands of Kapuk Muara fire victims need safer, more permanent housing

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 9, 2025 Published on Jun. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-06-09T20:48:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Thousands of Kapuk Muara fire victims need safer, more permanent housing Firefighters extinguish flames that burned residents’ houses in Kapuk Muara, North Jakarta, June 6. The fire broke out in a neighborhood largely made up of semi-permanent structures and was tackled by 29 fire trucks and 85 personnel. (Antara/Ferlian Septa Wahyusa)

T

housands of fire victims in Kapuk Muara, Penjaringan, North Jakarta, remain in precarious conditions after a massive blaze destroyed their homes last Friday, prompting calls for the Jakarta administration to provide reconstruction aid or relocate them to safer, more permanent housing.

The fire reportedly started around noon in a semi-permanent structure within the densely populated neighborhood and quickly spread, destroying 485 houses and displacing some 3,200 people. Total damages are estimated at Rp 8 billion (US$492,064).

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung visited the site on Sunday and instructed several key agencies, including the North Jakarta Mayor’s Office, the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency, the Health Agency and the Population and Civil Registration Agency to prioritize evacuee support.

“For those whose ID cards and other important documents were destroyed, the replacement process must be expedited,” Pramono said in a statement, adding that the government is working to ensure that food, medical aid, and other immediate needs are being met. 

“The weather has been hot, and residents asked for electric fans. Hopefully, we can meet all their requests as quickly as possible.”

Read also: Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The administration will continue to monitor the situation and review options for temporary relocation and mid-term assistance, the statement went on to say.

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Related Articles

No talks yet on Jakarta MRT extension to Tangerang: Japan diplomat

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog

National Museum fire raises fears about local museum safety, security

Firecrackers bring smiles but also hazards on Lebaran

Related Article

No talks yet on Jakarta MRT extension to Tangerang: Japan diplomat

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog

National Museum fire raises fears about local museum safety, security

Firecrackers bring smiles but also hazards on Lebaran

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

More in Indonesia

 View more
Firefighters extinguish flames that burned residents’ houses in Kapuk Muara, North Jakarta, June 6. The fire broke out in a neighborhood largely made up of semi-permanent structures and was tackled by 29 fire trucks and 85 personnel.
Jakarta

Thousands of Kapuk Muara fire victims need safer, more permanent housing
Bird's eye view: Small islands are seen in Raja Ampat, West Papua, a popular tourist site in Indonesia renowned for its pristine waters.
Archipelago

Calls grow for nickel mining in Raja Ampat to end permanently
Approximately 27 million Indonesians are currently at risk of rare diseases, with 50 percent of cases affecting children and 30 percent of those children not surviving past age 5.
Society

RI children get access to new therapy for neurofibromatosis type 1

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment
United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting at the Business Roundtable headquarters on March 11, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the group of CEO’s as his recent tariff implementations have sparked uncertainty that have helped fuel a market sell-off.
Editorial

Economic gunboat diplomacy
The Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta is shrouded by haze from pollution on June 15, 2024.
Jakarta

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Singapore's Grab denies reports of talks with GoTo for potential deal
Tech

Tokopedia sellers bemoan faulty TikTok Shop linkup
Jakarta

Thousands of Kapuk Muara fire victims need safer, more permanent housing
Americas

China tells citizens in Los Angeles to boost personal security

Archipelago

Calls grow for nickel mining in Raja Ampat to end permanently
Americas

Canadian PM Carney invites Prabowo to G7 summit
Regulations

Don't let deep sea become 'wild west', UN chief tells world leaders
Markets

CPO export levy hike may jeopardize subsidized cooking oil supply
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Thousands of Kapuk Muara fire victims need safer, more permanent housing

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.